Saturday's Hogs game provides perfect storm to do something awesome, be hero
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's about as rare as a fish in the desert.
Weather forecasters should be able to predict this one without the slightest doubt. This weekend is the perfect storm to create a unique, magical Razorbacks experience for people who would never get the chance otherwise.
This weekend the Hogs play a home game to open the season in Fayetteville, which is rare in itself. In addition, a false fall has rolled in that will keep the August heat at bay for kick-off, meaning game temps will be in the 70's early on and possibly down to the 60's if the game runs long enough.
On top of that, tickets are super cheap compared to normal regular season seats regardless of where people choose to sit. The timing is even ideal as the game starts late enough for even fans in South Arkansas to drive up, experience the game festivities without exhaustion, and drive back in plenty of time to get a good night's rest before church.
It truly is the perfect storm to do something special for someone. If there is a child or family member who hasn't been to a Razorbacks game, it's the ultimate opportunity.
With temperatures so low, the whining and misery that would come from August heat has been minimized. Plus, Alabama A&M was almost custom built for Bobby Petrino's offense to put up points quickly, keeping the younger ones more easily locked in.
If the child runs out of juice physically or mentally, the starters should be done shortly after halftime, so heading out a little early won't be the end of the world. Just catch the rest from a recording once home.
With tickets going from $11 in the upper deck to $72 for home side tickets on the 45 yard line just high enough up to see over the heads of the Arkansas players and coaches, it's definitely more affordable.
For those who have a die-hard in their life who goes to games, but rarely, here is a chance to make it an experience. Not only are the scary cheap seats way up top of the stadium not a requirement to be able to afford to get in the door, there are options to get a special loved one as close to the action as is physically possible outside of being a 3-star recruit with low NIL demands.
Tickets for chair back seats that appear to be basically on the field from their preview images taken in the literal front row can be had for $108. Sure, it's not a game against the real Alabama, but that's once in a lifetime for a lot of people who would never be able to afford that experience otherwise.
It's more than close enough to hear some of the more colorful, yet still often entertaining, conversations being had between players and also with coaches. It's an inside look into the game that will mean the world to that person and even get them close enough to take pictures where they can actually fill the frame without looking pixelated from zooming too much.
So, leave behind all the grumblers who want to grandstand about "Not going out there to watch Sam Pittman get a win over lowly Alabama What's Their Name when I can just watch it at home." There are people out there who will appreciate getting to experience something they might never have the chance to do again, so go be the hero.
Scrounge together a few dollars, hop online and head over to Seat Geek, then pull together a memory that will last forever for the right person. The season opener needs atmosphere, and these people you are bringing along will provide that.
What you get out of it is a chance to enjoy a Razorbacks game that might be a little blah to you under normal circumstances. You get to feel the happiness you gave someone, and it will never be easier to pull off.
So, go ahead. Do something meaningful for someone who needs or deserves it and take in Saturday's perfect storm because they don't blow in this time of year often, if ever.