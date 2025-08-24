Season Prediction: Can Taylen Green lead Razorbacks to successful 2025?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Welcome to the longest week of the summer. The official start of college football is upon us and the tease from Week Zero was just enough to keep us starved for more.
Last season, Arkansas lost three games by one possession (Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Missouri). Now they are banking on senior leadership and a veteran coaching staff to keep an upward projectory.
The Razorbacks lost over 40 players to the transfer portal last season such as tight end Luke Hasz, safety Jaylon Braxton and right tackle Patrick Kutas. Each of them are talents in their own right, but failed to stay healthy during while with the Razorbacks.
Razorbacks' sixth-year coach Sam Pittman always praises his team prior to the season, and this year is no different as he said during his yearly appointment with the Little Rock Touchdown Club last week.
"Roll that [football] out there, and let's see what happens," Pittman said about his team entering the season unranked. "That's fine. We don't need to be ranked if you don't want to rank us. We'll surprise a lot of people. We ain't surprising me, we've got a really good football team. We really, really do, and we're excited to get out there and play."
How good can this Arkansas team be? There are several coin flip games such as Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri. But, only two sure losses at home to Notre Dame and on the road against Texas.
Now, the Razorbacks likely won't win 10 games, but should upset a couple of teams but beat who they're supposed to. So, let's take a deep look at who stands in Arkansas' way this season.
Week One: Alabama A&M
This is one of the most lightly anticipated season openers in recent memory at Arkansas with kickoff set next Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:15 P.M.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino made it clear that his offense was ready to roll if it had a game to play in Week Zero.
What does that mean for Alabama A&M? It could feature another season opening blowout in the same fashion of least year's 70-0 decision against UAPB.
The Bulldogs allowed over 148 rushing yards per game along with 16 touchdowns, but this isn't FCS competition they will be going up against, this is a Razorbacks rushing attack that scored over 30 touchdowns and have pounded its own defense with passion in each scrimmage.
Last season, Arkansas punched the Golden Lions in the throat repeatedly with 279 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Arkansas will likely play a combination of three tailbacks in Mike Washington, Braylen Russell and Rodney Hill, all who give Petrino confidence to get the job done.
"[Washington] been a great influence on them, first on Braylen [Russell]," Petrino said. "Braylen’s practicing harder and more physical, and running back coach [Kolby] Smith has him doing a great job of running with his pads down and exploding up through it.
"Rodney is a speed guy too, so he's a threat, you know, running with the ball outside, screen game, throwing the ball to him down the field. He's a really good option-route runner. We're going to need option routes on third-down situations. I feel like we got a good handle on those three guys."
The Razorbacks defense has some questions to answer and nothing less than a dominant showing of an inferior opponent shall be treated as a disappointment.
Quarterback Taylen Green ought to surpass the 350-yard mark of total offense and six touchdowns before calling a day with K.J. Jackson and Trever Jackson patrolling the third and fourth quarters.
Final Score: Arkansas 63, Alabama A&M 3
Week Two: Arkansas State (Little Rock)
Another week, another lightly marketed first time meeting between in-state schools decades in teh making.
The Red Wolves were a quality Sun Belt team last season after some disappointing down years in transition under coach Butch Jones.
Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin and Blake Anderson established a winning culture in Jonesboro and was a solid alternative FBS team to watch while the Razorbacks program floundered under John L. Smith, Bret Bielema and Chad Morris.
Arkansas' defense should be tested more in week two being tested by the Red Wolves trio of quarterback Jaylen Raynor, running back Ja'Quez Cross (Fordyce) and wide receiver Corey Rucker who are all capable of finding the endzone on a consistent basis, including a near upset of Michigan last season.
But, with Petrino in charge of the offense, non-conference opponents defenses aren't safe from being reckoned with as Arkansas State was a disaster after finishing No. 129 in total defense.
Green should be able to put on a dazzling show for Natural State residents in attendance while kickstarting his Heisman candidacy with 500 yards of offense and another six touchdown day inside War Memorial Stadium.
Final Score: Arkansas 53, Arkansas State 20
Week Three: at Ole Miss
This game is setting up to be a track meet at the level of the 2021 meeting at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Both teams have athletic quarterbacks with big time arms and ability to use their legs to extend plays.
This game will come down to the wire with whichever quarterback holding onto the ball last pulling off a game winning drive. There's certainly no way Ole Miss will be able to replicate its defensive performance from last season and history shows that that always be due for a letdown game in September.
Green and teammates like Fernando Carmona, E'Marion Harris are ready to extend payback after an embarrassing home beatdown in 2024. There's also the storyline of former teammates like Luke Hasz, Patrick Kutas and Jaylon Braxton chasing NIL dollars down south with the Razorbacks ready to get retribution for their betrayal.
This will be the day both Russell and Washington breakout as a physical duo as Green and the receivers can't keep the offense afloat on their own.
Final score: Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 23
Week Four: at Memphis
Some media outlets are saying Arkansas' game against Memphis will be the one that dictates the outcome of the 2024 season, but that's completely off base.
The days of Arkansas being embarrassed by Group of Five opponents are over because of Green's leadership in this one.
Memphis is a very good non-Power Five program, have won 21 games over the past two seasons and are 3-2 against power conference schools since Ryan Silverfield replaced Mike Norvell as coach in 2020.
The Tigers' starters are made up of close to 75% in transfers and have a new quarterback in Brendon Lewis, who threw for 2,290 yards and 16 touchdowns and another 775 yards and eight touchdowns for Nevada in 2024.
If Memphis can't get its defense to adjust with so many new transfers, there could certainly be a step back in production with Arkansas coming in at 3-0 for the first time since 2022.
Last season, the Tigers gave up 56 (Navy) and 44 (UTSA) and over 487 yards of offense in its two losses which gives Arkansas fans a reason for preseason optimism that Memphis may not be as stout after all.
Arkansas' defense gives up around 300 yards of offense, but its defense buckles down when needed. Green continues to carve up defenses with a 450-yard, five touchdown performance in a stadium he's become accustom to playing in.
Final Score: Arkansas 45, Memphis 24
Week Five: Notre Dame
While a wondrous 4-0 start can come crashing down, don't give the Fighting Irish the victory in the preseason yet.
Notre Dame finally named C.J. Carr its starting quarterback, who is a former top-50 prospect in the 2024 class and has a strong football pedigree with his grandfather being former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.
With Notre Dame's independent status, it gives the program scheduling freedom and there aren't many that will play a hard four-game stretch against power conference competition.
The Irish will already have played top 25 opponents Miami and Texas A&M before arriving to full capacity Razorback Stadium. It also doesn't hurt that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's good ol' pal Barry Odom is now the head man at Purdue, the team Notre Dame plays exactly a week before the Hogs.
One thing Notre Dame is known for is defense which is expected to bring Green his ultimate test facing top cornerbacks Leonard Moore and Christian Gray along with safety Adon Shuler back in the fold.
The Irish defense gave up just 169 yards per game, 14 touchdowns and forced 19 interceptions (No. 5 FBS) last season and allowed just over 15 points per game.
This will be a game that goes into the fourth quarter close, but Arkansas' defense just isn't up to snuff enough to keep Notre Dame's offense at bay. Green finds the endzone twice but a late turnover gives coach Marcus Freeman's a well earned victory.
Final Score: Notre Dame 23, Arkansas 17
Week Seven: at Tennessee
After a week off, the Razorbacks head back on the road to play a Volunteers team with plenty to prove with quarterback Joey Aguilar leading the offense.
The Appalachian State transfer isn't afraid to let the pigskin fly around the yard, but he's been an interception machine tossing 24 passes to opposing team in his first two seasons.
Coach Josh Heupel is among one of the best offensive minds in the game and can figure out how to expose opponents each week.
Both Tennessee and Arkansas have a week to prepare themselves for this game. The Razorbacks have won the the last four and 5-of-6 in the series.
Pittman wants his Razorbacks team to limit turnovers offensively and force turnovers on defense and that's something Aguilar has struggled with throughout his college career.
If the Razorbacks secondary can force a couple of turnovers and Green can figure out how to combat Tennessee's stout secondary, then Arkansas might be in line for an upset.
FINAL SCORE: Arkansas 20, Tennessee 14
Week Eight: Texas A&M
Arkansas' game agaisnt Texas A&M game is the start of three straight conference games at home in what appears to be a first since entering the SEC in 1992.
There's no more Southwest Classic Trophy to play for after last season which means this one is played out of pure hate, spite and desire to stay afloat in the race for the SEC Championship.
At this point, Arkansas still has just one loss to Notre Dame at home and still have a shot for its first conference title. The Aggies have a history of underperforming despite deep pockets able to attract top-100 recruits and best transfers money can buy.
After starting 2024 with a 7-1 record, the Aggies fell on hard times losing 4-of-5 games to close the year.
Texas A&M has one of the best offensive lines and running backs in the country with Le'Veon Moss back after missing the latter parts of last season.
Arkansas seems to always figure out a way to lose this game in the fourth quarter. The spirit of AT&T Stadium is still alive and isn't going away anytime soon.
In this series, seven of the last 11 games have come down to one possession with Texas A&M winning every single one of those games.
Like last season, Green gets off to a hot start, scores three touchdowns but some type of cataclysmic event takes place and the Razorbacks falter in the fourth.
FINAL SCORE: Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 28
Week Nine: Auburn
Some outlets think Auburn is severely flying under the radar this season, but it's very tough to label them a darkhorse. Of course, Hugh Freeze has Pittman's number at this point in similar fashion to how Bret Bielema owned Ole Miss during Freeze's time with the Rebels.
Tigers' fans have been on a rollercoaster ride of mediocrity since letting Gus Malzahn walk, but have still owned the Razorbacks with a 9-3 series edge since 2013.
While Bobby Petrino was around, Auburn was almost a guaranteed victory except for Cam Newton's one year on The Plains.
It's up to Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold to save Freeze's job, but it's extremely hard to place a bet on a quarterback that simply hasn't lived up to his billing as a top-10 prospect in the 2023 class.
Defensively, Arkansas will be tested through the air as Auburn will take a total offense approach with quality receivers and a rushing attack that will be decent with Arnold and Damari Alston.
Plenty of yards and points will be scored in an old fashioned shootout, and for whatever reason Petrino's gameplans seem to always be better than anything Auburn has to offer.
Green returns to his normal self with 475 yards of offense and five touchdowns with the combination of Washington and Russell taking over late in the fourth quarter to run the time out.
FINAL SCORE: Arkansas 52, Auburn 40
Week 10: Mississippi State
Bulldogs' coach Jeff Lebby took over an unimaginable situation in Starkville last season and have lost so much talent he could have depended on during this transition.
The truth is there could be improvement on the field and it really not show up in the win column either.
This is another SEC team that Arkansas has been able to beat consistently under Pittman and Petrino simply figured out ways to embarrass them while he was coach here.
Green was a menace at Davis-Wade last season and it should happen once again with another 400 yard, five touchdown performance. Arkansas takes care of business and reaches the 7-2 mark going into a three-game stretch of rivalry games to close the season.
Final Score: Arkansas 48, Mississippi State 31
Week 12: at LSU
One of the more puzzling coaching jobs at this point is Brian Kelly at LSU, who has yet to win a national title, but did help quarterback Jayden Daniels win a Heisman with a 10-win season in 2023.
LSU is 9-2 under Kelly in SEC home games since 2022 and has what is believed to be one of the best offenses in the SEC with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and bring a defense full of talent such as Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins, Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn and a secondary that was shredded at points last season allowing over 224 yards per game (No. 76 nationally).
Tigers' defensive coordinator Blake Baker has a history of bringing pressure and has the personnel available to be very disruptive in his second season.
Arkansas' offensive line will up for one of its stiffest tests after giving up 36 sacks last season, including three sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.
If the Razorbacks are as solid up front as expected, then Green should be able to be effective in an early brunch kickoff inside Tigers stadium.
Although he was severely hurt, Green hung in there and had Arkansas within six late in the third quarter before an interception at the Razorbacks own 5-yard line flipped momentum for good.
Green is coming off back-to-back astonishing offensive performances with the Razorbacks having an outside chance for a College Football Playoff bid, but the hostile environment of Death Valley, even with an 11 A.M. CT kickoff, will be too much for Arkansas to overcome.
Final Score: LSU 40, Arkansas 34
Week 13: at Texas
Like most games against the Longhorns since 2000, Arkansas will keep this one close even with Texas likely firing on all cylinders behind Heisman hopeful Arch Manning.
The Razorbacks will be hoping this will be a trap game sandwiched between a road trip against Georgia and heated rivalry game with Texas A&M in the regular season finale.
Texas has a front seven built on Colin Simmons on the edge plus Anthony Hill and Trey Moore at linebacker who will cause disruption to Arkansas' offensive line.
This will likely be a low scoring game with yards minimal on the Arkansas side of things, but make enough first half plays to keep it close into the fourth quarter.
Green will put together a 300-yard, two touchdown outing with New Year's Bowl aspirations taking a dive with Liberty or Music City Bowl games looking to be the only options available.
Final Score: Texas 31, Arkansas 17
Week 14: Missouri
The Razorbacks will have a chance to play role of spoiler for a Missouri team that hasn't received respect it actually deserves going into the season.
With 21 victories over the last two seasons, which makes the Tigers the second-most winningest SEC team in that stretch behind Georgia.
Sixth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz starts over on offense Bwith Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula in what should be another plug-and-play option for the Tigers.
Other transfers at skill positions such as wide receiver Kevin Coleman (Mississippi State) and running back Ahmad Hardy (ULM) are expected to be solid options in what could be a sneaky good offense with potential to be a 9-10 win team going into the Battle Line Rivalry.
In the frozen tundra that was Columbia, Missouri last season, Arkansas came within two minutes of securing an upset behind three touchdowns from Ja'Quinden Jackson and 280 yards from Green.
The biggest question here is if the Razorbacks will want this game as much as Arkansas native Drinkwitz does? If that is the case Hogs can celebrate its first win in the SEC's manufactured rivalry since 2021.
Arkansas will assert its will early and often against Missouri, with Russell and Washington combining for 250 rushing yards while Green finds paydirt four times, securing his spot as one of the best quarterbacks in program history.
Final Score: Arkansas 38, Missouri 28
Record: 8-4 (5-3 SEC)
Notable Stats
• Taylen Green: 275-of-408 (67% completion rate), 3,627 yards, 41 total touchdowns
• Mike Washington: 135 carries, 739 yards, six touchdowns
• Braylen Russell: 125 carries, 675 yards, eight touchdowns
• O'Mega Blake: 84 receptions, 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns
• Quincy Rhodes: 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks
• Cam Ball: 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks
• Xavian Sorey: 110 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks
• Stephen Dix: 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks
• Larry Worth: 84 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception
• Scott Starzyk: 10-of-14 field goals, long of 47 yards, 100% extra points