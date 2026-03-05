SEC Quarterback Rankings Show Challenge Ahead for Razorbacks This Year

Every offseason brings a new round of quarterback rankings across the SEC.

The names at the top rarely surprise anyone. The names at the bottom usually don't either.

That’s where Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson landed in a recent SEC ranking from CBS Sports as teams across the SEC prepare to open spring practices in a few weeks.

Jackson sits near the lower portion of the list, far away from the spotlight occupied by Texas quarterback Arch Manning and several other established SEC starters. The fact he's only above some guy scheduled to start for Vanderbilt nobody's heard of before that probably isn't really that shocking.

Jackson did see some substantial playing time against the Longhorns and Manning. He was 16-of-29 on shoter passes which is why there was only 206 yards. Manning was 18-of-30 for 389 yards, four touchdowns and managed to catch a touchdown pass with a rushing touchdown. It was clear that day why he was the No. 1 quarterback.

The body of work from Jackson's very limited appearances isn't large enough to form an opinion one way or the other. It was clear to see from his time against Manning, though, why there's a ranking with that much distance between them.

Nothing he did against Missouri was particularly eye-popping, either. The Hogs didn't come close to winning either game and that's the only number that really matters.

The ranking reflects what many outside the Arkansas program see when they look at the Razorbacks’ quarterback situation: a player with ability, but not yet the resume to climb near the top of the conference.

For the Hogs, it’s not exactly new territory.

Arkansas quarterbacks have not often appeared near the top of preseason SEC rankings. The Razorbacks have occasionally produced standout seasons at the position, but heading into a season, national lists tend to favor quarterbacks with longer track records.

Jackson’s position in the rankings fits that pattern.

Arkansas Razorbacks Rodney Hill, KJ Jackson, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at spring practice on outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Preseason Rankings Favor Experience

The quarterbacks who appear near the top of preseason lists usually have one thing in common. They’ve played a lot.

Experience tends to drive the conversation this time of year. Players with long starting histories, postseason appearances or big statistical seasons naturally rise to the top of rankings.

That’s one reason the Longhorns' Manning sits in the No. 1 spot entering the 2026 season.

According to CBS Sports, Manning finished the final six weeks of a recent season accounting for 16 touchdowns while committing only two turnovers.

That stretch reminded observers why he arrived in college football as one of the most highly recruited quarterbacks in the country.

The Longhorns also surround him with an offense loaded with talent at receiver, which makes the job easier.

Quarterbacks with that type of production and supporting cast usually headline these lists. Then there is the rest of the SEC quarterbacks trying to work their way upward.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) attempts a pass in the first quarter as Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

KJ Jackson’s Ranking Reflects Short Resume

Jackson’s position near the bottom of the SEC quarterback ranking mostly comes down to a simple explanation. He hasn’t played enough yet.

Right now a lot of Hog fans think he's going to be good. Even more hope he just doesn't become a contributor for the opponents to get the ball on a regular basis.

The CBS Sports ranking noted that several quarterbacks lower on the list have either limited experience or are still establishing themselves as full-time starters.

All of that is code for nobody really knows who they are.

While the Arkansas quarterback has talent and potential, his body of work remains smaller compared with many SEC starters who have multiple seasons of playing time.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the ranking will hold once the season begins. Quarterback rankings in March often look very different by November.

Still, preseason lists tend to reward players who already have long stat sheets and big-game appearances. Jackson is still building his.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) during the fourth quarter at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Arkansas quarterbacks rarely start near the top

If Arkansas fans are looking for comfort, history offers a reminder.

That has been true for years across several coaching eras.

Occasionally, a Razorbacks quarterback breaks through during the season and changes the narrative. But entering the year, Arkansas signal callers have typically been placed somewhere in the middle of the SEC pack — or below it.

Part of that comes from the competition.

The SEC regularly features quarterbacks with national attention, elite recruiting rankings or championship appearances.

When those players are in the conference, preseason rankings naturally lean in their direction.

So when Jackson lands lower on the list, it reflects both his limited experience and the reality of playing quarterback in a league loaded with talent.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The quarterbacks Arkansas must face

While Jackson works to climb the rankings, the Razorbacks will spend much of the season trying to stop quarterbacks who already sit near the top.

The most prominent name on the list is Manning.

The Texas quarterback leads the SEC rankings heading into the 2026 season. His strong finish during the final six weeks of a previous season — including 16 touchdowns and only two turnovers — helped push him to the top position.

Then there’s Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss brings a unique background to the SEC. Just two years before reaching the league, he played at Division II Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss.

He later helped lead the Rebels on a College Football Playoff run, building a reputation as one of the conference’s most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton also ranks among the top quarterbacks entering the season.

Stockton has experience in high-pressure situations and is the only quarterback in the rankings who has appeared in the SEC Championship Game.

According to TruMedia data cited in the CBS Sports ranking, Stockton has also been highly effective throwing deep passes of 15 yards or more downfield.

Those are the types of quarterbacks Arkansas must deal with during conference play.

Transfer Portal Complicates Scouting

Another factor shaping SEC quarterback rankings is the transfer portal.

Several teams now rely on transfers to fill starting quarterback roles.

The CBS Sports evaluation pointed out that a number of starting jobs across the conference could be held by players who transferred from other programs.

That trend has become common in modern college football.

Quarterbacks now move more frequently between schools, often searching for better opportunities or playing time.

For defenses like Arkansas’, that movement creates additional challenges.

Scouting a quarterback who recently joined a program can be more difficult because there may be fewer games in the current offensive system to study.

The result is a conference where the quarterback landscape can change quickly.

Preseason Lists Rarely Tell Full Story

Preseason quarterback rankings often serve as conversation starters more than predictions.

The CBS Sports evaluation acknowledged that projecting quarterback performance months before the season begins can be difficult.

Players rise and fall during the year based on performance, injuries or team success.

Some quarterbacks who start near the bottom of preseason lists end up finishing near the top. Others move in the opposite direction.

That’s why rankings released before spring practice rarely remain accurate by the end of the season.

For Jackson, the ranking simply reflects where things stand right now.

Arkansas Hoping Jackson Changes Narrative

If Jackson wants to climb future SEC quarterback rankings, the path is fairly clear.

Quarterbacks in the conference gain recognition quickly when their teams succeed.

The Razorbacks have seen that happen before. Taylen Green was being touted for the Heisman Trophy around Arkansas for a couple of weeks, then the losses started piling up and that faded fast.

If Jackson delivers strong performances against the very quarterbacks ranked ahead of him, those preseason lists could begin to look outdated.

Until then, Arkansas enters another offseason where its quarterback begins outside the spotlight.

For Razorbacks fans, that might feel familiar.

In the SEC, preseason rankings rarely favor Arkansas quarterbacks.

Not much else has either for several years, so that probably shouldn't be a huge shock to anyone.

