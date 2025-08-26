SEC Roll Call opens with Woo Pig, version of Texas familiar to Hogs fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First SEC Shorts dropped it's premiere, then the Good Lord put together a false fall to hang over Northwest Arkansas, and now Matt Mitchell has released the premiere of SEC Roll Call.
Yes, folks, it's officially football season in the Natural State, and it only takes a few seconds into this year's inaugural sketch for the Hogs to ring the season in with a boisterous "Woo Pig!"
What follows is not only a comedic preview to the season, but an introduction to the subtle changes each team's character is going to bring. At the top of the list is one who is nothing new to the teams which inhabit the far western extremities of the SEC — unbearably arrogant Texas.
Also making appearances are a Florida team so full of promises of a return to the days of Tebow Magic that it was a wonder Hope didn't wander in from SEC Shorts, and a clinically depressed Alabama shows up that just can't seem to get over its ex.
South Carolina returns as cocky as ever, although this season he appears to arrive with 25% more swag. Finally, Vandy is back on the scene as well, although the character seems dangerously close to developing into a strangely happy mafia don who has Diego Pavia carry out his dirty work.
Catch up with all your favorite characters on this season premiere of SEC Roll Call.