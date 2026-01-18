SEC's biggest winners of transfer portal includes Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal is closed to new entrants, but is still open for business over the next few months.

While more than 6,000 players are still available, the Razorbacks have a roster nearly complete but could use a handful more student-athletes to round out its roster.

Arkansas' class currently ranks No. 25 nationally, but that doesn't tell the whole story of its transfer haul to this point.

While there are 39 players expected to sign with the Razorbacks between all levels of college football, the roster needed a deep cleanse to be competitive moving forward in an SEC that appears to be wide open for the taking over the next few seasons.

Offensive Tackle Bryant Williams during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New coach Ryan Silverfield's and his staff brought in a healthy blend of highly rated transfers along with those who can provide depth, including the ability to go three deep at multiple positions.

That is an option unavailable for much of the previous five seasons in an era where parity is at an all-time level.

The Razorbacks' top 10 transfers average rating is 88.20, which would rank No. 6 in the SEC and No. 12 nationally:

OL Bryant Williams (Louisiana)

LB Khmori House (North Carolina)

DB Jahiem Johnson (Tulane)

OL Terence Roberson (Ouachita Baptist)

DL Hunter Osborne (Virginia)

WR Chris Marshall (Boise State)

DB Braydon Lee (Maryland)

LB Phoenix Jackson (Baylor)

LB Ben Bogle (West Virginia)

QB AJ Hill (Memphis)

The results might not come immediately, but Silverfield strongly believes it can happen due to his desire to be successful.

Former Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) and Tulane Green Wave safety Jack Tchienchou (1) react to a play against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"You got to see the work that could be done in 24 hours," Silverfield said during his introuctory press conference. "Give me 24 days, give me 240 days, give me 24 years, alright, you’re going to see a winning program. That can happen immediately."

Athletics director Hunter Yurachek doesn't believe his football program needs to be at the top of spending in order to field a national championship level program. But he does realize it must be among the top spenders to field a competitve program moving forward.

With a strong focus on retention, upwards to 27 players returning off last year's roster, perhaps the blend of guys completely bought in along with Power Four caliber starters will be enough to turn the football program around.

Former North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Silverfield vowed at his opening presser that his culture will win out and help win big in the SEC.

"There’s a proof behind this program, the way we’re going to work," Silverfield said. "We’re going to outwork everybody in this country, okay? And our players are going to believe that. We’re going to do that, we’re going to do it the right way, we’re going to build an excellent culture, a sustainable one."

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU to receive more resources and build a powerhouse, national championship level program.

Louisiana State Tigers coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

He's done well so far doing just that with 37 commitments in a class that ranks No. 1 nationally, according to 247Sports. The Tigers bring in No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State along with USC transfer Husan Longstreet to sit behind him in what could be the single-best position group in the country.

LSU's top-10 transfers average rating sits a 92.9 which is arguably the best mark of any team in the nation.

Texas Longhorns

Coach Steve Sarkisian isn't on the hot seat, but is desperate to win a national championship with all the resources at his disposal.

The Longhorns gave Arch Manning the best transfer wide receiver in Cam Coleman (Auburn) and a pair of talented running backs in Hollywood Smothers (North Carolina State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State).

Texas' average player rating comes out at 91.4, which is among the best in the country in this cycle. But after the top seven there's a substantial drop off from low 90s to mid to upper 80s.

Ole Miss

The Rebels continue to build momentum since the coaching transition from Kiffin to Pete Golding ahead of the College Football Playoff run.

Golding's staff was able to seal the deal on getting transfer quarterback Deuce Knight, who is the Rebels' top signee with a grade of 94, according to 247Sports.

Ole Miss Rebels coach Pete Golding smiles from the stage after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Other notable additons are offensive tackle Carius Curne (LSU), wide receiver Darrell Gill, Jr. (Syracuse), cornerback Jay Crawford (Auburn), safety Edwin Joseph (Florida State), and defensive lineman Michai Boireau (Florida).

Ole Miss' top-10 additions average out at 91.8 for this transfer portal cycle.

Alabama Crimson Tide

There's not a fanbase that's been brought back down to earth quicker than the group down south in Tuscaloosa. While the Alabama brand remains strong around the country, it's fallen from grace since Nick Saban's retirement just two years ago.

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kalen DeBoer finished out his second season with a second round blowout loss to Indiana in a game the Tide were never really in. With a chance to build off a 10-win season, Alabama's transfer haul is far from impressive.

The Tide's top-10 additions average out at 88.8, which is hovers around with the class Arkansas, South Carolina, and Missouri has assembled to this poitn.

