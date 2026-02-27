Razorbacks Join SEC Foes in Recruitment of 4-Star Wide Receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is positioning itself firmly in the mix for dynamic New Orleans wide receiver Miguel Whitley, who is expected to be take in a visit with the Razorbacks April 25.

The Razorbacks will be in contention for his services along with several other SEC rivals with hopes of potentially changing the culture of the program by signing one of the best signing classes in program history for 2027.

Whitley, 6-foot, 170 pounds has fielded offers from schools across the country, including Ohio State, Ole Miss,, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Nebraska Cornhuskers and many others. He is the No. 191 ranked athlete in the country for 2027, No. 28 among wide receivers and No. 9 among players in Louisiana, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

As a junior, he caught 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns for St. Augustine High School in the heart of downtown New Orleans. While he released a top five list of LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Houston on Jan. 26, Whitley's recruitment is far from over as he remains interested in hearing from other options

Whitley's Spring Visit List

• Ohio State Buckeyes, March 28

• Arkansas Razorbacks, April 25

• Ole Miss Rebels, May 29

• Tennessee Volunteers, June 12

• LSU Tigers, June 19

Silverfield’s Offensive Vision Taking Shape

Under head coach Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas has leaned into roster construction with urgency after reshaping key units across the board through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

The Razorbacks’ recruiting pitch for skill position players possibly centers on providing an immediate impact in their first two seasons similar to his time at Memphis with Sutton Smith, Brady Kluse, and Marcello Bussey.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's pro-style offense is predicated on a strong rushing attack to go along with a passing game that can blow the top off a defense in a moments notice.

4⭐️ WR Miguel Whitley (@miguelwhitley11) had 4 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against Acadiana. pic.twitter.com/ccLwrnlxh7 — ᴄʜᴀsᴇ (@BolieveInNix) November 23, 2025

Like basketball, wide receivers have become positionless by trade as they can line up anywhere on offense and remain effective. For Whitley, his 6-foot frame allows him the flexibility to play in the slot and even line up outside using his speed to separate himself from defenders.

SEC Rivals Present Challenge

Of course, the Razorbacks are going up against the clock as SEC rivals, including in-state LSU, have been heavily recruiting him since the jump. Silverfield is familiar with working from behind and also expected to receive the resources necessary to flip the roster and become immediately competitive in the SEC from a wins standpoint.

If that is true, Arkansas should be able to go toe-to-toe with Tennessee, Ole Miss, and the Tigers. But it shouldn't be an indictment for Silverfield early on in his tenure not pulling in a flashy 4-star receiver at this point either.

The challenge LSU brings is that it remains one of college football's most recognizable brands and continues to recruit and develop wide receiver talent into NFL stars at a high level.

It's certainly not going to help that LSU appears to be re-energized in the early stages under first-year coach Lane Kiffin, who attempts to put a brick wall around Louisiana to keep the best players in-state.

Consistent exposure on the national stage can be intriguing, but early playing time from Arkansas can be an exclusive sell that many other teams aren't willing to commit to.

Recruits Expected to Visit Arkansas

RB Jeremiah Dent, May 29

WR Aden Starling, May 29

DB Bryson Brown, May 29

DB London Goggans, May 29

WR Eli Ferguson, May 29

WR Brody Knowles, June 5

ATH Trey Stewart, June 5

WR Braylon Lane, June 5

DB Trenton Blaylock, June 5

