Razorbacks Are Close, But Close Won't Cut Down Any Nets in March

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most Arkansas fans had hope that second-year coach John Calipari's squad could find ways to improve throughout SEC play, and be firmly mentioned among national title contenders.

While there have been moments of excellence, the Razorbacks appear to be among the pretenders instead. Arkansas sits at 21-8 overall with a respectable 11-5 record in SEC play, but some of the losses are a cause for concern as college basketball teams turn the calendar to March.

See, the Razorbacks have wins over teams such as Texas Tech, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas A&M. Each of those programs serve as reasons for Arkansas being considered a low 4-seed to high 5-seed.

However, that's where this teams' ceiling might stop. Calipari worked out a plan ahead of the season to schedule arguably the toughest schedule of all-time by playing every team that made the Elite Eight from the previous season.

It was innovative. Something that had never been done before.

It was a way to test his squad who he thought would benefit from playing a never before seen, rigrous schedule.

There have been losses throughout the season, and they all stung quite a bit. Whether it was a physical 3-point loss on the road to Michigan State or the neutral site loss to Duke in Chicago where the Razorback led the Blue Devils by as many as nine in the second half, Calipari knew his team was close.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) defends during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 99-84. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Another nine point loss to Houston served as a wakeup call to them that maybe Arkansas wasn't quite ready to be welcomed into the elitist tier just yet.

After dominating Tennessee in the second half, the Razorbacks were bamboozled at Auburn led by an out-of-body performance from star wing Keyshawn Hall that might have put things in perspective.

That Arkansas remains on the outside looking in as championship contenders.

Even so, Calipari said "burn the tape, that isn't my team." Then, carried on to a dominant victory over the SEC's last-place team in South Carolina only to be buried by a red-hot Georgia Bulldogs squad at the time.

Again, the Razorbacks were spooked due to their lack of physicality, resulting in a 90-76 loss on the road. There was no burning the tape after all because most basketball pundits then knew Arkansas could be considered pretenders instead of a team on the outside looking in.

While most analytical metrics remain in love with Vanderbilt, the Razorbacks ended up spanking the Commodores to a tune of 93-69. The victory was looked at then as Arkansas understanding how to bounce back after every setback.

Only to learn 11 days later that even Kentucky, a roster built of role players, came into Bud Walton Arena smelling blood, looking for revenge after being embarrassed in its own building the year prior.

Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) goes up for a layup against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) and forward Malique Ewin (12) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Wildcats basically manhandled the Razorbacks on both ends of the court, and exposed the Razorbacks as pretenders yet again. Despite the officials allowing Arkansas to climb back into the game with numerous technical fouls in less than two mintues of game action, Kentucky proved the Razorbacks were far from championship contenders.

That's not to say Arkansas is a bad team, no Calipari has a dangerous group of guards, athletic wings and enough length to disrupt the course of the NCAA Tournament. But last night's 34-point loss to Florida further exposed the Razorbacks' biggest issue.

"Coach, you need to go get you some men."

That's something Calipari must address during the offseason.

But for now, that's something he can't worry about. Calipari understands that he must play the hand he dealt himself.

Arkansas is close, but close in March is a second weekend exit.

