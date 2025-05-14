SEC win totals for 2025: Questions causing questions for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is still holding at 5.5 wins in the updated odds for SEC wins on the over-under on the' season.
That's due to the number of questions surrounding this team.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is starting his sixth season as the coach and answers aren't available for all the questions he has to solve.
The Hogs open the season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M in a game they will be heavily favored to win. The rest of the season aren't as obvious and every opponent can see a path to winning.
This week, FanDuel Sportsbook released its updated over-under win totals for all 16 SEC teams, offering an early glimpse into how oddsmakers see the league’s power structure shaping up in year two of the expanded conference.
At the top, it’s a familiar story. Alabama, Georgia, and Texas each open with a projected win total of 9.5, setting the stage for what oddsmakers believe will be a three-team battle for the SEC championship.
“Based on the Vegas oddsmakers’ projections, the battle for the 2025 SEC Championship is once again a three-team race between defending SEC champion Georgia, 2024 runner-up Texas and perennial power Alabama,” the report says.
But the path to Atlanta is rarely straightforward. LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are each pegged at 8.5 wins, positioning them as the most likely challengers to the Big Three.
These programs have shown flashes of brilliance in recent seasons, and their projected totals suggest they’re poised to make things interesting. As the article observes, “LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee each in the mix while the quartet of Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M hanging around to potentially pull off a few surprise wins and make things interesting in 2025”.
Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas A&M all sit at 7.5 wins, a number that reflects both promise and uncertainty. Each of these teams has the potential to spring upsets and disrupt the established order, but consistency has been elusive.
The middle tier of the conference is crowded, and a few key wins or losses could dramatically shift the postseason picture.
Further down the list, Florida and Oklahoma are tied at 6.5 wins. For Oklahoma, still adjusting to life in the SEC after last year’s move from the Big 12, the projection underscores the challenges of the new landscape.
Florida, meanwhile, continues to search for stability after several up-and-down campaigns.
At the bottom, Arkansas (5.5), Kentucky (4.5), Vanderbilt (4.5), and Mississippi State (3.5) face long odds.
“Vegas remains pretty down on Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, none of which have put up much of a fight the past few seasons,” the article says.
For these programs, exceeding expectations would require significant improvement on both sides of the ball.
As the summer unfolds, these win totals will serve as a baseline for fans and analysts alike.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.