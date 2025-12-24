Secondary issues top Arkansas Razorbacks’ long list of needs under Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield stepped into a difficult job, and he did so with his eyes open.

A 2-10 season with a 10-game losing streak left the Razorbacks searching for answers at nearly every position.

New defensive coordinator Ron Roberts probably knows all this coming into the job. He's been the in SEC and has seen Arkansas while coaching at Auburn and Florida.

The Hogs were hit early — even by Silverfield’s own Memphis team — and never regained their footing as the season dragged on. Interim coach Bobby Petrino steadied the ship as best he could, but the tailspin continued.

Silverfield’s arrival brought mixed reactions across the Arkansas fanbase. His quickest path to winning people over has come through staffing and recruiting, where he acted quickly.

He hired a staff that costs over $2 million more than last year’s group, and he flipped several key in-state prospects. Those moves help with long-term stability, but the Razorbacks need more immediate answers.

The Hogs must lean heavily on the transfer portal to reshape the roster, and Silverfield knows it. He did get two important early wins when defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. and quarterback K.J. Jackson announced they would return.

Those decisions gave Arkansas stability, but not a finished product. With a roster full of gaps, the Razorbacks’ most urgent needs fall into three major groups and they come in a different order than many expected.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Secondary rises to No. 1 need

The Razorbacks’ secondary issues arrived early and stayed late. Even in games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, receivers found open spaces created by miscommunication.

Those small cracks grew wider as the schedule toughened.

The numbers leave no debate. Arkansas ranked 101st nationally in passing yards allowed, 102nd in interceptions, last in the SEC in scoring defense, and 13th in the league in passing defense. When a position group struggles in almost every category, fixing it becomes priority one.

Julian Neal is likely off to the NFL Draft unless a court unexpectedly extends his eligibility. Jaheim Singletary may return, but his performance has wavered.

Many members of the secondary fall into the same category with flashes of talent mixed with inconsistent results. For the Razorbacks to compete in the SEC again, they need reliable defensive backs who can communicate, cover, and cut down explosive plays.

In short, the secondary needs more than a tune-up. It needs a full rebuild.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown breaking a tackle against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Wide receiver takes the second spot

Offense was not Arkansas’ biggest problem last season, but the wide receiver room is set for major change. Losing O’Mega Blake and Raylen Sharpe leaves a big hole.

Those two produced nearly half of Taylen Green’s passing yards and combined for 99 catches. Replacing that production is no small task.

The Razorbacks should return C.J. Brown and Jalen Brown, and Ismael Cisse could join them if he stays after missing the entire season with a wrist injury.

Young receivers offer upside. Antonio Jordan only played twice, but impressed in camp. Courtney Crutchfield started to show progress late in the year, but needs time to develop.

Potential alone does not win SEC games. Arkansas needs receivers who have already proven they can produce, separate, and help steady the passing game.

With a new coaching staff and a quarterback still developing, adding established talent becomes even more important.

Defensive line still ranks high but shifts to third

Defensive line was the original top need in many conversations, but in this reordered look, it falls to third. That is not because the unit is in good shape — it isn’t — but the secondary and receiver needs are even more urgent.

The Razorbacks recorded just 22 sacks across 12 games last season, ranking 13th in the SEC. Rhodes produced eight of them. Justus Boone was the only other defensive lineman to record one, and he had only a single sack.

Depth creates another problem. Arkansas leaned on Cam Ball, Ian Geffrard, and Danny Saili to carry the load.

Saili is likely out of eligibility, and Geffrard already entered the transfer portal. David Oke appeared in three games and has one year left if he chooses to stay.

For Arkansas to improve, the defensive line must become more physical, deeper, and more productive.

But compared with a leaky secondary and a receiver room losing its top playmakers, the line shifts one notch lower on the priority ladder.

Close calls at running back, quarterback

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) runs from the pocket while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Running back remains a concern, though not a top-three priority. Braylen Russell returns after averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but he missed the final three games with a concussion.

The Hogs lose 1,070-yard rusher Mike Washington Jr., and while Cam Settles showed flashes, he is still new to the SEC grind. Markeylin Batton and freshman T.J. Hodges add promise, but not experience.

Quarterback also lingers as a question. KJ Jackson showed good signs late in the season, throwing for over 200 yards in limited action against Texas and 126 yards against Missouri. In those two games Jackson completed 27-of-46 passes and accounted for 360 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

With no high school quarterback added yet, depth is thin. A veteran competitor would not hurt.

Key takeaways

Secondary upgrades top Arkansas’ needs as Ryan Silverfield rebuilds the roster.

Wide receiver ranks second due to major production losses and limited experience.

Defensive line still needs help, but falls to third after reshuffling priorities.

