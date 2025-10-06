Senior leader knows Hogs must respond to Petrino or face wasting season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas Razorbacks' athletics director Hunter Yurachek decision to get rid of coach Sam Pittman going into a bye-week, it was an opportunity for some players on the roster to throw the towel in on the season.
There were a couple of leaders along the defensive line who had negative remarks, notably Quincy Rhodes, showed dissatisfaction with new interim coach Bobby Petrino's decision to overhaul the defensive staff immediately.
Rhodes, Arkansas' leader in sacks this season, posted a "thumbs down" emoji on their X accounts, but college football is a ultimately a production based business and the Razorbacks' defensive coaching staff weren't getting their job done.
Senior safety and former Auburn Tigers standout Caleb Wooden expressed his outlook on the current situation on the defensive side, which is a bit different even if it came days after letting the idea of his coaches being let go settle in.
With Petrino in full control of the team, many of the defensive players had yet to communicate much with their new coach while serving as offensive coordinator.
“Not much if any. Zero," Wooden said on 103.7 The Buzz earlier this week.
Wooden shared that many of his teammates haven't been through such a transition before, but as a leader he embraces the importance of not giving into letting things sprial out of control with seven SEC games left to play.
“I know that it may be hard for some young guys because they've never experienced this, so their mind is all over the place,” Wooden said. “But I do feel as if as far as defensive-wise, we’ve got guys because we’ve got a lot of veterans in the secondary and on defense in general.
"I feel like a lot of guys are starting to realize, like, ‘Man, this is my last year. We can't just throw the towel in.’ We’ve still got seven more games to play."
With so many games left to play, Wooden realizes that there are opponents on the schedule licking their chomps because of Arkansas' defensive struggles this season.
Petrino preached during his introductory press conference that his team is going to improve and it would be based off how quickly they choose to embrace and handle change.
Wooden received that message clearly and is ready to lead his team by word and action.
“I encourage them every day to show up and work. Because Tennessee ain't going to feel sorry for us. Auburn's not going to feel sorry for us. Texas A&M definitely ain't going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to carry that approach and that mindset.”
The Razorbacks have surrendered 425 yards (No. 118 FBS), 30 points (No. 113 FBS), 257 passing yards per game (No. 111 FBS) and 29 plays of 20+ yards (No. 130) which ultimately cost defensive coordinator Travis Williams along with co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson their jobs.
The Razorbacks will travel to Tennessee next Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network.