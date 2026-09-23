FAYETTEVILLE — In a state where nearly everyone bleeds Razorback red, there's a special feeling in the Arkansas air when the Hogs have a good football team. The same can be said when the opposite is true, too.

Many fans are understandably frustrated after a 1-2 start to 2026 that included a pair of uncompetitive losses to No. 15 Utah and No. 2 Georgia. Arkansas' offense has been stagnant, its defense has been inconsistent and myriad mistakes from turnovers to penalties have plagued the Razorbacks through the first quarter of the season.

A win against Tulsa (3-0) on Saturday in Razorback Stadium wouldn't make everything right, but it would certainly feel good. Arkansas hasn't beaten an FBS team since it beat Arkansas State last September and hasn't done so in Razorback Stadium since it beat Louisiana Tech in November 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) runs with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With eight SEC games on tap after Saturday, there is a clear sense of urgency around Saturday's contest against a sneaky good Tulsa team that will give Arkansas all it wants.

"You need one, I need one, [the] whole dang state needs a win," offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. "That's what we need right now."

That's the expected sentiment from coaches, but fans have to see those words translate to the gridiron on Saturday. While Tulsa comes in with momentum, Arkansas has every reason to come out with its hair on fire and play with plenty of energy. A loss to the Golden Hurricane would be UA's first in 50 years.

"They've been working their tails off, and as frustrated as [we are] to go out there and make mistakes," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. "You come in and correct it on Sunday. There's a lot of things. You can say the inexperience, they're not being together, new whatever, everybody's in a new system, whatever reason it is. But they're doing things that you didn't do all week in practice, and then you do it. Did I not rep it enough? Did I not communicate it well enough, or whatever? Where's the dysfunction? But we've got to show up on Saturday and do our jobs.

"There's frustration with them too, and how we're going to fix this. I think everybody's got the right mindset, though. They're coming in, they're working their tails off, put your nose down and keep grinding. A ‘W’ solves a lot of issues, but in order to get that W, you’ve got to do certain things right.”

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Tre Lamb reacts to a call against the East Carolina Pirates first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid all the turmoil surrounding Arkansas' football program and fan frustration with athletic director Hunter Yurachek, seeing Silverfield, his staff and players finally put everything together and get a win on Saturday would be nice. Beating Tulsa certainly wouldn't be cause to hang a banner — that's not a shot at TU, but rather, because Arkansas should never lose to a Group of Six team — but it would be Silverfield's first victory over an FBS opponent and a triumph over a solid team to boot.

Saturday's game isn't a marquee SEC matchup, but it could be, for better or worse, the turning point of Arkansas' 2026 season.

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