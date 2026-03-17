Silverfield Challenges Pair of Hogs Receivers to Meet High Expectations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's one position group on the Arkansas Razorbacks filled with questions going into spring practice it's certainly wide receiver.

CJ Brown is back, returning as the lead returning receiver after posting 28 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Then, there's a huge void after him with several guys who haven't played a whole lot of football at the power conference level.

Two South Arkansas natives who have all the talent and physical attributes, but haven't quite seen the field much are Courtney Crutchfield and Antonio "AJ" Jordan.

Crutchfield, a native of Pine Bluff, arrived to Arkansas following his freshman year after transferring from Missouri last offseason. He caught one pass while playing almost exclusively on special teams.

The former Top 50 prospect arrived at Missouri as a highly decorated multi-sport athlete. Although that hasn't necessarily translated to the field to this point, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield has challenged Crutchfield to make strides toward playing a more formidable role on offense.

"Courtney's got to make strides in the right direction," Silverfield said Monday. "He has played very limited football in college. Obviously, he was a highly touted high school. We're going to continue lean on [Crutchfield] to step up and make plays."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield on the field against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La. | Arkansas Communications

Crutchfield possess everything a coach can want from a major SEC wide receiver. He has the size at 6-foot-2 with an exceptional leaping ability to win jump balls situations on the boundary. He displayed plenty of speed in high school by averaging more than 26 yards per catch over his final two seasons at Pine Bluff.

As a track star for the Zebras, he finished third in the triple jump at the 5A State Championship, posting a triple jump of more than 22 feet. If he can increase his athletic ability and accept the challenge of consistency from the Razorbacks coaching staff, Crutchfield could be a breakout candidate during spring ball.

"We're challenging them," Silverfield said. "This is the way we practice. This is the way we go about doing things. We've got to look around the wide receiver room, there's no 'This guy is the guy.' CJ Brown's played some good football and I was impressed with some of the stuff [Ismael] Cisse did yesterday.

"Crutchfield is going to have to step up and he's going to have to battle his tail off. I'm challenging him also that there's no gaurantee you're going to make the travel roster if you're not playing special teams. I'm not saying that's the case. but any of these guys going into Year 3, you have to find a way to step up and help us. He's one of the guys I'm holding his feet to the fire and saying 'Here's what needs to be done.' He understands that. I'm excited, to watch his growth because he has the talent."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan during fall practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Another in-state wide receiver is Jordan, from the rich wide receiver recruiting pipeline of Warren.

The 6-foot-6, 230 pound downfield target flashed off tremendous potential ahead of the 2025 season prior to suffering what was described as an ankle injury which sidelined him for all but two games last season.

"Coming into the initial roster, you sat there and said,'Ok, he's one true X [receiver]," Silverfield said. "Antonio is probably not going to line up at the slot and what we call that bigger wide receiver. We knew going in that this kid has talent. He's a high hipped young man who is physical.

"AJ has a huge, huge ceiling. Yesterday, he got a little dinged up, but not anything long-term, but we're going to need him to get healthy and get going. We have high expectations for him as well."

WIth so many unknowns at the position, it's important for Silverfield's offensive coaching staff to get as many receivers ready to go as possible.

New Mexico transfer Donovan Faupel had the most productive season of any wide receiver at any level of Division I last season with 61 receptions for 661 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Silverfield can find a perfect blend between his transfer wideouts and promising talents already in the room that will go a long way to give KJ Jackson or AJ Hill formidable options in the passing game.

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