Silverfield Floats Potential Two-Kicker Solution For Arkansas' Kicking Woes

FAYETTEVILLE — Long field goals have not been Max Gilbert's friend this season.

The Tennessee transfer is just 1-7 on field goals of 50 yards or more this season, ironically hitting his only kick from 50-plus this season against his former team when he knocked through a 55-yarder against Tennessee on Oct. 10.

In the words of John Calipari, you don't have to make all of them, but you can't miss all of them.

Gilbert's misses from long range account for six of his seven misses on the season. He's 12-13 on kicks inside 50 yards.

However, for an Arkansas offense that has struggled to consistently march down the field this season, having a kicker who can make long field goals is essential. Gilbert was 3-5 on Saturday against Auburn, with his two misses being from 50-plus.

"Statistically, we know it's been not what we want," Silverfield said Saturday. "You get to the point now where we're going to have to look moving forward whether, one, is there another kicker? And if there's not... those are all going to have to be to a go [for it situation]. We have to either decide, do we go for it or do we punt the football? And so, does that mean, you know some of those third-down calls, maybe you know handoffs in order to give ourselves a chance to throw the ball instead of kick a field goal? And we've got to look into that, but that's something we'll certainly, really dive into this next week."

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Braeden McAlister (39) watches his extra point kick from holder Charlie Von Der Meden (46) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Backup kicker Braeden McAlister has quite the leg. He served as a kickoff specialist early in the season before Gilbert took over and made a 60-yard field goal at Georgia State last year, going 2-3 on kicks of 50-plus yards.

He's the antithesis of Gilbert from under 50 yards, however, as he went 0-4 in 2025 on kicks shorter than 50 and missed an extra point at Georgia State last year.

With Gilbert's continued shortcomings from long range, there may be some merit to trotting McAlister out for long kicks.

"I’ve done that in the past," Silverfield said Monday. "That’s something we’re going to have to look at this week in practice. It’s something that we’ve discussed. I’ve seen Max make 60-yarders in practice, we’ve seen him do it in his history. Obviously he’s got a strong leg. You see the kickoffs. But maybe that is something we have to look at, is McAlister a guy that can get it?

"Obviously a lot of that, we’re facing a South Carolina team that I believe has blocked eight kicks, a variety of punts and field goals and extra points, over the last six years. So is that height, velocity where we need it to be? All of those things get factored into it. But yeah, we’ve got to look at every single thing when it comes to that."

Regardless of what the solution to Arkansas' kicking woes are, it needs to find one. In a three-point loss, Gilbert's two misses on long field goals Saturday against Auburn were the difference.

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