Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a big 42-7 win against the Ole Miss Rebels and are now alone atop the SEC at 6-1 in conference play.

Things won't get easier for them in Week 11 when they host the No. 18-ranked Missouri Tigers, who are fresh off a 34-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's SEC showdown.

Missouri vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri +15.5 (-108)

Georgia -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Missouri +525

Georgia -700

Total

OVER 47.5 (-105)

UNDER 47.5 (-112)

Missouri vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Missouri record: 6-3 (3-3 in SEC)

Georgia record: 8-1 (6-1 in SEC)

Missouri vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Missouri is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Missouri is 4-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Missouri games this season

Georgia is 6-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Georgia games this season

Missouri vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Austin Simmons, QB - Missouri Tigers

The key to beating the Missouri Tigers is slowing down their passing game, led by quarterback Austin Simmons, who has thrown for 2,204 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just two interceptions this season. The Tigers' run game hasn't been very effective this season, so if the Bulldogs' secondary can step up and keep Simmons contained, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering this game.

Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet

Georgia is the rightful favorite, but I think the spread has gone too far towards the Bulldogs. The Tigers may be coming off a bad loss, but their overall numbers for this season still hold up. They enter the week ranking 18th in net adjusted EPA per play, compared to Georgia, which comes in at eighth in that metric.

The Missouri defense has been one of the better units in the country, including ranking 19th in opponent EPA per rush. If the Tigers can slow down the Georgia offense, they'll be in a good spot to cover this big number.

Pick: Missouri +15.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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