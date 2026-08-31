Silverfield Going To Make First Game As Arkansas HC Count

FAYETTEVILLE — Unless Arkansas is dealt a shocking loss on Saturday, its Week 1 contest against North Alabama won't be talked about much nationally.

The Razorbacks are favored by 40 points and shouldn't have much of an issue dispatching of UNA in Fayetteville.

But for head coach Ryan Silverfield, Saturday's game might as well be the Super Bowl.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

It's the first time the 46-year-old will run through the "A" in the north end zone of Razorbacks Stadium and out onto Frank Broyles Field, and if all goes according to plan, he'll end the night with a 1-0 record as an SEC head coach.

An afternoon kickoff on the SEC Network against an FCS foe certainly isn't as glamorous as Silverfield's first game as the head coach at Memphis in December 2019, when he led the Tigers as the newly christened permanent HC against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

Silverfield has seen plenty of big games in his coaching career in the collegiate and professional ranks. He was an assistant on the 2009 Minnesota Vikings squad that lost a heartbreaker to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, and aside from the Tigers' 53-39 loss to Penn State in the aforementioned Cotton Bowl, he was a perfect 4-0 in bowl games at Memphis.

Saturday's game isn't grand in terms of its implications for the rest of college football, but it's important because, as Silverfield said, you only get one opportunity to experience your first game at a school.

"I go back to all my situations, whether it’s coaching in the NFC Championship as an assistant to my first game as a head coach was the Cotton Bowl, running out there versus Penn State, to my first game at Memphis as a head coach truly, to being here, whether it’s the introductory press conference. Everybody always says ‘enjoy it.’ Because you only get one first game as the head coach at Arkansas," Silverfield said. "So for me, it’s going to be exciting. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to enjoy the Hog Walk, I’m going to enjoy seeing the fans, I’m going to interact, I’m going to run through the ‘A’ and look up and see 76,000-plus of our great fans. I'm going to enjoy it.

"It’s going to be amazing. I’m going to absolutely enjoy it. I’m going to have a smile on my face."

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield waves to fans and thanks them Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after loosing to Penn State 53-39 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Silverfield and the Razorbacks will have to get down to business soon after the pregame festivities conclude.

Week 2 will bring a huge road trip to Salt Lake City to face No. 21 Utah, with what should be an incredible environment waiting for Fayetteville and the Hogs on Sept. 19 when No. 3 Georgia comes to town. The latter should be Silverfield's first look at a sold-out Razorback Stadium in what will be his first conference game as an SEC head coach.

But Saturday, in all of its 100-degree glory, will be his first game as the head coach at Arkansas. And you only get one chance to make a first impression.

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