Silverfield Might Have Master Plan For Arkansas to Finally Take Down Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "It's difficult to call the Battle Line Rivalry a true rivalry when Arkansas has won just twice since Missouri joined the SEC."

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has made this one matter even more for the Tigers during his time in Columbia due to his Natural State roots.

The Alma native is 5-1 against his home-state with three victories coming by seven points or less.

Silverfield has watched the Razorbacks from just across the river in Memphis, and has noticed a pattern in most of the losses over the years. Turnovers have been a major issue in this series through the years.

Whether it was the Alex Collins fumble in 2014, a blown 24-7 halftime lead in 2016, a 48-45 shootout loss in 2017, allowing Missouri to drive 60 yards in 43 seconds for a walk-off field goal by Harrison Mevis in 2020, or letting Brady Cook sprint 30 yards untouched during the Snowmaggedon game in 2024, the Razorbacks have been allergic to holding onto fourth quarter leads against the Tigers.

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz celebrates after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The biggest curse of all was Arkansas' game against Missouri was scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, which effectively replaced the Battle of the Golden Boot against LSU. Despite not playing on an annual basis prior to joining the SEC, this game became quite the underrated rivalry not only in the SEC, but nationally with eight games coming down to the final possession from 2005-2013.

Talent Advantage: Missouri

When it comes to talent on the field, this might be Drinkwitz's deepest team since his arrival at Missouri in 2020. The Tigers have a total of 43 former 4-star prospects and 25 who were rated as 3-stars during their recruitment, according to the Razorbacks on SI offseason Tracker.

Between Austin Simmons at quarterback, Ahmad Hardy in the backfield, Ben Norfleet at tight end and wide receiver Donovan Olugbode there is plenty of firepower to create mismatches in space. Then, Missouri's defense is fairly deep with linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, safety Santana Banner and defensive lineman Darris Smith.

The Tigers can bring the heat to opposing backfields, field a standout secondary and always seem to have instinctive, hard hitting linebackers. Drinkwitz's best year came in 2023 with an 11-3 overall record but have yet to officially breakthrough in the SEC.

And with this roster, it's either time for the Tigers to solidify its place among SEC brethren in 2026 season, or continue its slow path back to mediocrity within the league.

A talent advantage alone won't always win teams ball games, but one that plays disciplined and understands how to control momentum throughout a game can find ways to win.

The Razorbacks have held the talent edge several times over the years, but still suffered defeat in 2016, 2017 and 2022. Since Missouri joined the SEC, their teams have played with confidence that kept them in games they had no business winning.

Former National Championship winning coach Urban Meyer once said, "Leave no doubt" when it comes to winning at the Power Conference level. Maybe it's Arkansas' turn to have a coach whose players are ready to run through a wall for in Silverfield this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Silverfield Mindset

There's something to be said about a coach who can motivate his team for the biggest of challenges and overcoming talent deficiencies.

Any team can have the Jimmys and Joes but it all comes down to execution, and that's something that Arkansas has struggled with over the past several years. Silverfield believes a lot of Arkansas' struggles came down to a culture of losing, which is something he'll have to cleanse it of this offseason.

“We’ve had one Power Four win at home the last three years,” Silverfield said in an appearance on McElroy And Cubelic In The Morning radio show earlier this spring. “We have to play more disciplined football. Arkansas has not done a great job with penalties, pre-snap, post-snap, dead ball. Taking care of the football, ball security. That’s been part of some of the failures here.”

Silverfield understands Arkansas' quickest path to improvement begins with eliminating self-inflicted mistakes. After all, the program is just 17-49 in one possession games since 2012.

Arkansas was close last season to being a very good team last year, but weren't able to do the small things needed to win games.

The Razorbacks finished last season ranked No. 125 in turnover margin (-11), No. 121 in third down defense (45%), No. 99 in sacks allowed, No. 126 in penalties (7.8 per game) and No. 112 in total penalties showed that a change in leadership was sorely needed.

And the truth is, the Razorbacks might've found the right man for the job going into 2026. Arkansas has been close time and time again.

With this game being played on Halloween this fall, it's possible Arkansas can practice its Houdini act and put the struggles against Missouri behind them once and for all.

Hogs on SI Season Preview Series

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Utah: Silverfield Doesn’t Know What Razorbacks Are, Utes Will Provide Answers

Georgia: Razorbacks Might Not Beat Georgia, But Offer Test Kirby Smart Didn't Expect



Texas A&M: Can Hogs' Rebuilt Defense Slow Down Marcel Reed?



Tennessee: Razorbacks Must Reclaim Homefield Advantage Against Tennessee



Vanderbilt: Arkansas Might Be Catching Vanderbilt at Right Time in 2026

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