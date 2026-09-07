Silverfield Praises Jackson's Bounceback Second Half In Season Opener

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jackson did not play a perfect football game against North Alabama on Saturday, but his second half performance was about as flawless as it could be.

Jackson put the ball on the carpet with six minutes left in the second half and, after a shanked punt from North Alabama, threw what head coach Ryan Silverfield said multiple times was an "inexcusable" interception in the end zone that cost Arkansas at least three points.

After throwing the first pick of his college football career, however, Jackson settled in in the second half, tossing his third touchdown of the day to Jaden Platt and going 12-13 for 136 yards over the final 30 minutes.

Jackson was also more decisive and looked downfield more in the second half than he did through the first two quarters, where he looked timid and afraid to make a mistake at times.

"The great thing about the young man [is] at halftime, he's like, 'Coach, I got it. I own it. It's done. I'll improve upon it.' Even postgame, he was immediately, 'Coach, I know all the things I need to get fixed.' And that's what you appreciate with the young man," Silverfield said of Jackson on Razorback Football with Ryan Silverfield. "You've got to be calm, cool, collected. You've got to be able to flush those things that occurred.

"Learn from them, don't ever let them happen again and go out there. I think he did a nice job in the second half [of] leading this offense."

Two major differences in Jackson's play were eveident in the second half: he was more decisive and didn't hold onto the football as long as he did in the first half and he took a few more downfield shots. Jackson only had six yards per passing attempt in the first half; in the second half, that number jumped to 10.5 yards per attempt.

Both of those characteristics will have to be present for Jackson against a much quicker Utah team on Sept. 12 that will be able to rally to the football quicker when it reaches a receiver and will likely be able to generate more pressure on Jackson.

It would also help Jackson tremendously if Arkansas can run the football effectively and set up downfield throws on play action. The Razorbacks averaged a paltry three yards per carry on Saturday, and Jackson probably felt, at least in the first half, that he had to make big plays in order to move the football, which led to him trying to do too much at times, such as his interception at the end of the first half.

The second half of Saturday's game looked much more like the Jackson Arkansas fans saw against Texas and Missouri last year: a calm quarterback who made quick decisions but wasn't afraid to push the ball downfield if an opportunity presented itself.

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