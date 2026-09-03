Silverfield Says North Alabama Rushing Attack A 'Three-Headed Monster'

FAYETTEVILLE — Where Group of Six and FCS teams often fall well short of their Power Four counterparts is in the trenches, especially on offenses.

Teams that aren't as big as their opponents often struggle to run the football, which forces them into passing situations where defenses are either free to pin their ears back and blitz relentlessly or drop into coverage and watch their defensive backs smother less talented receivers.

But North Alabama's offense may have a fighting chance at establishing the run against Arkansas on Saturday.

The Lions ran for 165 yards in their 22-10 win over Samford on Aug. 29 and gave the rock to three running backs: Jalen Fletcher (11 carries, 79 yards), Chris McMillian (12 carries, 39 yards) and Roderick Taylor Jr. (six carries, 38 yards).

Quarterback Destin Wade also had 35 rushing yards when not accounting for sack yardage.

"I think they got a three-headed monster back there," Silverfield said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "Then their quarterback, quite productive. That's what gets you.

”If it's one guy, you're like, 'Okay, let's just bottle him up, and if we can hold him we're fine.' They got a great rotation.”

"Coach Dearmon throughout the years with his RPO game, even if somebody else is maybe calling the offense, has always done a great job running the football. To me, that was interesting. Coach Dearmon actually lists himself as the running backs coach. So, you know good and well they're going to be prepared. They did a great job versus Samford. We've gotta be on top of it to bottle up the run game."

Silverfield put a particular emphasis on the versatile Wade, who had 469 rushing yards and five touchdowns for UNA on the ground in 2025.

Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade (15) throws a pass during the third quarter against Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Iowa defeated Kentucky 21 to 0 in the first shutout in bowl history. Ncaa Football Music City Bowl Iowa At Kentucky | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It starts with him with what he's able to do in the run game," Silverfield said. "He's been dynamic. I shared with our team, it's easy to look at statlines... he's a young man who started his career at Kentucky.

”He started versus Iowa in the bowl game as a true freshman [in 2022]. I've known Destin Wade. He was a highly recruited kid. He's certainly very, very effective in the run game with his legs."

Arkansas arguably has a three-headed monster of its own in the run game with tailbacks Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell, as well as quarterback KJ Jackson.

But if Arkansas is going to jump on North Alabama early and suffocate UNA's offense, stopping the run will be a must to ensure the Hogs can establish a run game of their own.

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