Silverfield 'Pretty Pleased' With QB Play in First Scrimmage, But Doesn't Name Starter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Decided, the Arkansas quarterback competition still is not with 20 days until the Razorbacks' season opener on Sept. 5.

That's not necessarily a surprise, given that it's been clear that head coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff aren't going to name a starter until they want to even if the competition is decided before the end of the month.

KJ Jackson led three scoring drives during Arkansas' Sunday scrimmage at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, while AJ Hill and Hank Hendrix led two. Both Braeden Fuller and Cade Trotter each led a touchdown drive as well.

“No, I don’t know who the quarterback is, and no one has moved in front of the other.” -Silverfield on QB1 battle. — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) August 16, 2026

There was also a ninth touchdown of the afternoon on a pick-six by Tyler Scott, though the quarterback who threw the interception was not named. There were also a multitude of sacks on the afternoon, though Silverfield noted that several came while the third and fourth-string offensive linemen were on the field.

"I was pretty pleased with it," Silverfield said regarding Sunday's QB play. "Some of the sacks were just timing stuff. KJ [is again making] good decisions with the football. Hank Hendrix struggled a bit early today and then showed why he is such a touted young man."

Silverfield was adamant that a decision on the starting QB has not been made, saying neither Hill or Jackson have separated themselves.

"It makes our jobs a lot easier if someone separates, but they're both doing some really good things," Silverfield said. "A lot more is going to be told, good, bad or indifferent in the next seven days... No, I don't know who the starting quarterback is and no one has [proceeded] to move in front of the other."

Hill led a 98-yard touchdown drive thanks in large part to a 96-yard connection with Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, who is the leading candidate to be Arkansas' No. 1 receiving threat this fall.

Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Hill attempts pass during Monday's fall practice on Aug. 11, 2026. | Razorback Football, X

Jackson, meanwhile, marched the Razorbacks 75 yards in a two-minute drill, capping the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Monte Harrison.

Marshall also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jackson.

"Whichever [quarterback] is out there Game 1, the rest of the season, we the offense have confidence in them," Marshall said. "And I feel like the whole team has full confidence in whichever quarterback's chosen to be our starting quarterback this year. I've caught touchdowns from both of them."

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