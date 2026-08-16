Kalshi Market on College Football Teams to Leave Conferences: Florida State, Miami, Clemson Among Them

The next major wave of college football conference realignment may be upon us, and the ACC is at a major disadvantage. Kalshi’s college football markets tag the three giants in the conference in Florida State, Miami, and Clemson as most likely to leave the ACC and join either the Big Ten or the SEC.

The three of them have more than 13% each to join either conference if they end up leaving. All three are even on the SEC board at 13%, while Florida State leads on the Big Ten board with 14%.

CFB Teams to join the SEC

Florida State 13%

Miami 13%

Clemson 13%

CFB Teams to join the Big Ten

Florida State 14%

Miami 13%

Clemson 13%

The markets settle on July 1st, 2027 based on if any of these teams have joined that specific conference by then. Trading $10 on the 13% price profits $62.46.

Protect College Sports Act

Forcing a hand in conference realignment is a proposed amendment to the Protect College Sports Act that would open an 180-day window where programs can leave their conference without a five-year probationary period.

The end of the ACC?

The proposed amendment would drastically impact the ACC, as Florida State, Miami, and Clemson, the ACC’s three biggest names, have long wanted out. This dates back to early 2025, when the conference shifted away from an equal revenue share to a team share.

These three are the most successful teams in the conference in terms of historical success and brand popularity as they consistently bring in the highest viewership numbers.

Big Ten or SEC?

The three would ultimately come down to a package deal where they all end up joining the same conference. As far as fit goes, it’s a choice between more money or convenience.

The three would make plenty more in revenue should they join the Big Ten with the current per-school payout structure through media rights with Fox, CBS, and NBC. The exact resolution that they wanted with the ACC.

As for the SEC, it makes more sense geographically being that all three of them reside in the Southeast and their rivalry ties within the conference. Clemson has its annual in-state rivalry with South Carolina as does Florida State with Florida. Miami also has rivalry ties to Florida and often schedules SEC teams on its schedule.

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