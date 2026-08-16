Silverfield's Fingerprints All Over Arkansas' Season Opener Against North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's debut with the Razorbacks won't just be a typical Week One tune-up against an FCS opponent.

It will be a reunion of sorts because North Alabama's roster is quietly stocked with players Silverfield either coached, recruited or watched develop during his six seasons coaching at Memphis.

This is a genuinely unusual storyline for a season opener, and it's worth understanding in full before kickoff at Razorback Stadium.

Memphis' Mond Cole (35) smiles as he runs off the field after recovering a fumble during the game between Tulsa and Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on October 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Six Former Tigers Wearing Lions Uniforms

North Alabama brought in 18 transfer portal additions this offseason, and six of them arrived directly from Memphis in defensive linemen Kavion Benton, Mond Cole, Donovan Nevils and Joshua White, offensive lineman Will French, and receiver Xavier Johnson.

That's not a coincidence or a case of North Alabama simply picking off whoever became available in the portal. It's a direct byproduct of the roster overhaul Memphis underwent this offseason, one that saw the program lose 49 total players to the transfer portal as Silverfield's departure and a coordinator shakeup reshaped the roster he left behind.

Benton, in particular, is a name Arkansas fans should know.

He was part of Memphis's defensive front for multiple seasons under Silverfield before entering the portal still uncommitted as of Memphis's own roster tracking, eventually landing at North Alabama as one of the more experienced additions to Brent Dearmon's defensive front.

Cole and White both add proven depth on the interior and edge, respectively, giving North Alabama a defensive line with starting experience at the Group of Five level. That's exactly the kind of unit that could complicate an Arkansas offensive line still working through its own portal injecion on the offensive line during fall camp.

A Rebuild Happening on Both Sidelines Simultaneously

What makes this opener particularly interesting from a program-building standpoint is that North Alabama is running its own version of exactly what Arkansas is doing.

Dearmon enters his fourth season at UNA coming off a rough 2025 campaign, and he responded by overhauling both coordinator spots, bringing in Clint Bowen, who previously served as interim defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and a Power Four pedigree including a stops at Kansas, to try to fix a defense that finished with a losing conference record last year.

Bowen and Dearmon have a working relationship dating back to their time together with the Jayhawks, which is part of why the UNA head man went and got him specifically rather than promoting internally.

That means Arkansas's Week One opponent isn't just an overmatched FCS team lining up as a body-bag game.

The Lions a re a program in mid-rebuild itself, adding proven pieces through the portal and installing a new defensive scheme under a coordinator with legitimate major-conference coaching experience.

The roster overhaul angle cuts in both directions as Arkansas is retooling with nearly 40 of its own portal additions, while North Alabama quietly imported several of the exact players Silverfield's old program let go.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at 2026 SEC Media Days | Southeastern Conferenc

Why Silverfield's Familiarity Matters

There's a real tactical dimension to this beyond the storyline appeal. Silverfield and his staff, including offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, spent years evaluating, recruiting and coaching against players who will now be lining up on North Alabama's sideline.

That's an unusual advantage for a season opener as most coaches are working off scouting reports and film study for an FCS opponent they've never actually coached against personally.

Silverfield's staff has actual knowledge of specific players' tendencies, strengths and weaknesses, built over multiple seasons rather than a few weeks of tape study.

Whether that translates into a tactical edge on Sept. 5 is impossible to know until the game actually happens, but it's a genuine data point that separates this specific matchup from a typical Power Four-versus-FCS opener.

The Razorbacks' coach isn't walking into this game blind to who he's facing, even against a roster this unfamiliar to the rest of the country.

What to Watch For

Keep an eye on how Arkansas's offensive line handles Cole and White up front, given both played snaps against American Conference competition just last season.

Also watch whether Benton, playing on the edge, gives Arkansas' tackles any trouble early as he's the most experienced of the six Memphis transfers and the most likely to see meaningful defensive snaps with the Lions.

On the other side, Xavier Johnson's arrival gives North Alabama's receiver room a piece with some Group of Five production, which could matter if Bowen's new defense struggles early and the Lions need to lean on their passing attack to stay competitive.

None of this changes the fact that Arkansas should be heavily favored in Silverfield's debut.

But for a fanbase still getting to know its new coaching staff, this opener carries a layer of connections to Memphis that's worth appreciating even if most of the country watching the broadcast will have no idea just how many familiar names are actually on the field.

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