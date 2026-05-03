Razorbacks Earn Second Commitment of Day from 4-Star Wide Receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks continue its hot streak on the recruiting trail with the addition of 4-star wide receiver Darion Moseley, Arkansas' second commitment on a busy first weekend of May.

Moseley is considered one of the top pass-catchers in the nation for the 2027 recruiting cycle with offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Utah, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and many others.

While the 6-foot, 190 pound receiver is just considered a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, ESPN rates him a 3-star and in the upper-30s among wide receivers, according to it's player rankings.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver coach Larry Smith (left), Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) High School 4-star wide receiver Darion Moseley (middle) and assistant wide receivers coach Aaron Odom during Moseley's unofficial visit April 18. | Darion Moseley, X

"I committed to Arkansas because of the culture," Moseley tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "Coach [Ryan] Silverfield and his staff are bringing a winning mentality to the program and I am all here for it."

From the moment Moseley stepped on campus, he could feel the genuine spirit from the Razorbacks' first year coaching staff challenged with the task of turning around the program quickly.

Immediately after taking a trip to meet with Arkansas coaches last month, he scheduled an official visit for June 5, but opted to be "all in" on Silverfield's plan for the future.

Moseley has the chance to be a catalyst in a turnaround, enjoying a ascension from a lightly recruited wideout to MVP of the 7A state championship game as a sophomore.

“I want to be apart of a place where I can grow and become a better person and a better player day in and day out, Moseley said. "Coach [Larry] Smith is a guy that I can learn under being an experienced player and Coach AO standing right there with him to help me become a better person.

"Also, my coaches always advised me, go where you’re celebrated not tolerated and that’s how Arkansas made me feel. WooPig."

4-star wide receiver Darion Moseley.



Remember his name, folks. pic.twitter.com/GhrE1r1D5z — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) April 21, 2026

As a junior, Moseley ejoyed a breakout campaign, finishing the year as Alabama's leading pass catcher in the high school ranks with 68 receptions for 1,128 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Scouting Report

On film, Moseley looks much bigger than his listed 6-foot,190 pound frame and is tough to defend in space. While many receivers want to use their full body to adjust for receptions, Moseley throws his hands up instead and comes down with a catch even if he's fully covered.



As a junior, he displayed a full arsenal of moves to create separation before the catch and turns up field in a hurry. Mosely reports a 4.45 second 40-yard dash, but appears much faster on tape than he'll credit himself for.



Sometimes players are faster in pads than they are in a standardized testing format which could be the case for Moseley. It's all about technique and looks to be much more aggressive, faster, and decisive in his movements which often produces in better functional speed.



His best highlight comes at the 16-second mark of the video below when he takes a short pass the distance with breakaway speed in the open field for a touchdown. The moment Moseley brought the ball down, he quickly assessed the angles of the defense, split defenders and hit the afterburners.



Most importantly, Moseley's lack of head movement is a trait elite track stars and skill players in football have to maximize speed efficiency and maintain balance while keeping their focus on what's ahead.



Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers coach Larry Smith during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

That kind of running style maximizes energy leaks which many of Arkansas' best players over the years have brought to the field.



Moseley has the opportunity to be a major pass catching option at the college level with that trait alone, and Arkansas coaches project his skillset is a perfect fit as they build their offense for the future.



Where Razorbacks Stand on Recruiting Trail

WIth the addition of Moseley, Arkansas climbs into the top 25 for the first time this cycle, passing Virginia Tech and new coach James Franklin.

Silverfield has Arkansas surging for more highly coveted prospects across the country with several more 4-star athletes set to arrive for official visits this spring.

Other notable 4-star official visitors include wide receiver Alvin Mosley (June 19), versatile athlete Jabari Watkins (June 5), Hunter Haug (June 4), cornerback Dolph McDonald, and quarterback Colton Nussmeier.

2027 Razorback Commitments:



4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

3-star TE George VanSandt, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Portland, (Ore.)

3-star CB Zy'Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

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