Razorbacks Gain Commitment From Versatile In-State Running Back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Razorbacks’ coach Ryan Silverfield has seen push for in-state athletes continue to pay off.

Marion running back Jeremiah Dent announced he will stay home, committing to Arkansas’ 2027 recruiting class.

“For the next four years, I’ll be taking my talents to the University of Arkansas,” Dent said during his commitment ceremony at Marion High School.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield during Red-White Game. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

While the previous coaching staff reached out to Dent on occasion, it took an accelerated effort from Silverfield and running backs coach David Johnson to make up ground and secure his commitment.

Dent gives Arkansas a major boost in national perception, beating out Ole Miss, Miami, Auburn, and Vanderbilt. He becomes the Razorbacks’ eighth addition of the 2027 cycle and effectively pushes them into the top 30 of 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

For those who have followed Dent’s recruitment, it’s no surprise why he opted play for his home state.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Arkansas coaches made Dent feel like a priority from the moment his offer came through in late January. And from there it come down to relationship building, which has been a huge factor in manufacturing momentum within state borders this offseason.

“My reaction, I was shocked," Dent told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI in January. "The new staff jumped on me earlier and seen my talents much more than the old staff. It's a blessing.

"An offer from the Hogs was a goal of mine. I always had visions of me balling out and changing that program around with my versatility and leadership."

He isn’t the only Arkansas native to jump at the opportunity to stay home either, joining defensive lineman Eli Thornton, linebacker Williams Caston, offensive lineman Henry Frazier and long-time offensive tackle Bradley Sturdivant.

Silverfield made it clear early in his tenure that locking down Arkansas would be a cornerstone of his recruiting philosophy.

Dent fits that blueprint perfectly, a 6-foot, 200-pound all-purpose weapon, and is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the Natural State and has been climbing boards nationally.

More importantly, he plays the kind of modern, multi-dimensional role that offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey utilizes out of the backfield.

His versatility made him one of the more highly recruited prospects in the state, finishing his junior year with 1,983 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns while impacting the game not only as a running back but receiver and returner.

His burst through the hole, natural hands in space and the ability to turn routine plays into explosive ones shows up on tape immediately.

His production combined with a level of unique versatility is a major reason why Akansas bought in early.

Razorback Commitments:



4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

3-star TE George VanSandt, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Portland, (Ore.)

3-star CB Zy'Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

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