Silverfield Thinks He Has The Necessary Resources To Compete At Arkansas Right Now

FAYETTEVILLE — The conversation around Arkansas football over the last week has had less to do with what has transpired on the field and more to do with dollars and cents — specifically, why the Razorbacks have so few of them.

Still considering that athletic director Hunter Yurachek touted a "new financial commitment" to football in December 2025 and that head coach Ryan Silverfield spent about 75 percent of the offseason fundraising.

Silverfield was asked point-blank on Monday if he feels as if he has the necessary resources to compete at present after a 1-2 start that saw the Razorbacks struggle against North Alabama and get blown out by No. 15 Utah and No. 2 Georgia.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks with general manager Gaizka Crowley after his team lost 45-17 to No. 2 Georgia at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"Yeah, we do," Silverfield said. "I like our roster, I like the young men we have, and we’re going to go out there and fight and compete. Our plan is we’re going to bring our absolute best every single week. Are we going to continue to work to improve our resources here at the University of Arkansas? Absolutely. I knew this job was not going to be easy, we talked about it when I first got here.

"There’s a reason why we’ve won one Power 4 home game in the last three years, but it’s my job to fix that. And I make no doubts, no excuses, no explanations. We will get this fixed an we will get it turned around in the right direction, because we have a bunch of guys that believe and they’re going to keep fighting. And our job is to continue to improve the resources, to better give ourselves opportunity each and every time we take the field."

As fans have voiced their frustration with athletic director Hunter Yurachek, much has been made about the fact that it was Silverfield and not Yurachek who spent much of the offseason trying to find cash. Silverfield noted Monday that he does not have control of where the money that he raised goes.

"We spent a lot of time this past offseason raising money, and it’s to be determined," Silverfield said. "There’s obviously rules and regulations with what the NCAA allows you to use for NIL, what it allows you to use for the All-In Fund... but I think a lot of the fundraising is for the betterment of the program and wherever that may end up. And that’s to be determined.

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor of athletics Hunter Yurachek reacts to a first half penalty against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"A lot of that’s out of my hands and figured out, but I think that we’re, again, my whole deal is alignment and making sure everybody understands where we want this football program to be and where, realistically, we may be. So however that money is getting spent, in what timetable, that is to be determined. That’s currently right now out of my control."

A report from The Athletic last week revealed that, contrary to the aforementioned statement made by Yurachek in which he said that Arkansas' resources would put them in the middle of the SEC in regard to football spending, Arkansas was dead last in the SEC in terms of how much it spent on its 2026 roster, forking over approximately $22-25 million.

Of course, the burden of preparing his team and putting together a gameplan still falls on Silverfield and his staff, and the execution of that gameplan falls on the players. But if Silverfield truly had the financial resources and players necessary to win this year at his discretion, it would've shown on the field.

Right now, the opposite appears to be true, and an even bigger fundraising push may be necessary for Arkansas to even get close to that middle of the pack range by the time the offseason rolls around.

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