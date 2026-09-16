FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas athletic director took time during Ryan Silverfield introductory news conference in December 2025 to tout a new financial commitment to Arkansas football.

"The top-down alignment of a new financial commitment from our board of trustees, the university, the department of athletics and so many generous donors that have taken place over the past several weeks was the first step to us being all in on this goal,” Yurachek said on Dec. 4.

“This financial commitment will push us to the top half in key SEC items such as our assistant coaches pool, our strength and conditioning staff, our support staff pool, and our talent acquisition through revenue sharing and legitimate NIL.”

Great article. Very telling. I’ll share one slide for Razorback fans. Half of the 68 p4 teams spend 23-24m or less on their roster.



Arkansas may have spent more on their roster but now they are still dead last in the SEC. Maybe next year they will be in that 8-11 range in the… https://t.co/Hk6Qsw1vRt pic.twitter.com/5362If6bM9 — Kevin Bohannon (@KBoBaseballGuru) September 16, 2026

As it turns out, Yurachek's remarks about Arkansas pushing into the top half of the SEC, at least in terms of talent acquisition and roster building, wasn't quite true.

It wasn't even close to coming true, according to a report published Wednesday by The Athletic, which highlighted the purported budgets of all 68 Power Four teams.

Arkansas is dead last in the SEC in terms of its roster budget according to the report, coming in two spots behind Kentucky and spending roughly $22-25 million on its 2026 roster.

That's less than every other SEC team and more than No. 17 Utah ($18-22 million), which just throttled Arkansas 43-10 in Salt Lake City on Sept. 12.

Arkansas does come in at what appears to be a respectable 33rd overall out of the 68 Power Four teams, but with that being good for last in the incredibly competitive SEC, there's little solace to be found.

The Razorbacks spent more on its 2026 roster than seven teams currently in the AP top 25: No. 23 Louisville, No. 11 BYU, No. 16 SMU, No. 17 Utah, No. 18 Iowa, No. 22 Houston, and No. 25 Virginia.

If Arkansas was unable to even keep Saturday's game close, it's hard to see a world in which the state's flagship program finds an SEC win or two this season against teams that all spent more than it on their respective rosters.

After firing former head coach Sam Pittman, Yurachek said that Pittman "did not have the resources he needed to appropriately compete in this conference right now."

If Wednesday's report is accurate, it doesn't seem like Silverfield has those necessary resources, either.

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