Southwest Classic Key Reason Why Green Chose Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has been looking forward to this game for a while. The annual showdown between the Texas A&M and the Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is one of the reasons why he came to Fayetteville.
"You always dream about playing in the NFL and being in that atmosphere," Green said. "That’s another atmosphere we get to play in. That’s another reason why I decided to commit here because I’m from Dallas and I want to play in Dallas."
A native of Lewisville, Texas, just 30 minutes from the stadium, Green has history playing at AT&T Stadium. He's played in the venue before dating back to his high school days as a Lewisville Farmer.
"I actually played there in high school," Green said. "I played against JJ (Ja'Quinden Jackson). He won that game. We’re not going to talk about that. It means a lot just being in front of family and being in front of fans and friends, being back in Dallas."
The entire team is also well aware of Arkansas' struggles in this particular game through the years and hopes to finish on a high note and win the last edition of the game in Arlington before it returns to a traditional home and home.
"I'm psyched about it," defensive lineman Cam Ball said. "Any opportunity and chance I’ve got to go into that stadium, it's a surreal feeling. And to just know that this is the last year and to know that we haven't won [since 2021], this is the last year, so we can go out with a bang and end it off just like that."
Meanwhile, Green is still trying to get his ducks in a row to accommodate all his friends and family for the game.
"I don’t even know yet," Green said on how many tickets he'll need for Saturday's game. "I’m still counting."
Coach Sam Pittman is hoping that his Texas players can put on a show for all the Razorback fans that are making the trip down to the Lone Star State.
"We’re excited to take a bunch of our Texas kids back to their home state," Pittman said. "Hopefully [they] have some success."
The No. 24 Aggies and Razorbacks kick off 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
