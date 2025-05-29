Start times released for Razorbacks first three games this fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's time for Arkansas to begin scheduling plans around Arkansas football now that official start times were released Thursday.
For at least the first couple of weeks, pick your clothes to stay comfortable. Temperatures are usually in the 90's, at least, in those first games with a sun that can be brutally pounding down.
The Razorbacks will open up their sixth season under coach Sam Pittman against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium with kickoff set for 3:15 p.m. on the SEC Network.
This will be Arkansas' first game against the Bulldogs, an FCS program with a brand new coach, will look to improve off a defense which gave up over 30 points and 219 yards passing per game.
Week two includes a first time in-state showdown between the Razorbacks and Arkansas State that is scheduled to take place in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.
The Red Wolves are motivated to play the role of spoilers in a much anticipated game over a decade in the making. ASU has been wanting this game for over 60 years and they finally have it, in Little Rock like they wanted.
When Frank Broyles and John Barnhill were the athletics directors, there wasn't any hope for the Hogs to play other college teams inside the state.
Now the Razorbacks have played UAPB. Central Arkansas is on a future schedule and now the Red Wolves' game is here. How things play out may determine the future if any other games are played.
With Arkansas' recent struggles on the football field and Arkansas State's performance in the Sun Belt, fans from both sides have participated in social media disputes about which program is in better shape.
Most of the arguing took place from 2012-2019 when the Razorbacks went through some of its darkest times with just one regular season with seven or more victories.
From 2011 to 2019, the Red Wolves won at least seven games each season including a 10-win campaigns under coaches Hugh Freeze (2011) and Gus Malzahn (2012).
Arkansas State went on to hire Bryan Harsin for the 2013 season, going 8-5 before taking over at Boise State the following year.
Then, Blake Anderson created continuity of sorts, spending seven seasons in Jonesboro with one losing season during his final year in 2020. He brought consistency to to the Red Wolves program winning no less than seven games from 2014 through 2019.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on either ESPN or SEC Network.
Arkansas will play open SEC play against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 13 with kickoff set at 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. as part of its flex scheduling and will air on ESPN or SEC Network.
Last season, the Rebels raided Arkansas' defense for almost 700 yards in a 63-31 victory inside Razorback Stadium.
Ole Miss continues to close the gap in the series history as Arkansas still leads 38-31 all-time, winning three of the previous four meetings.