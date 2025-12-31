Nick Saban Calls Out Lack of ‘Proper Respect’ for Indiana Ahead of CFP Clash vs. Alabama
Nick Saban might no longer be coaching at Alabama, but he is certainly isn’t overlooking the upcoming challenge the Crimson Tide have on Thursday when they take on Indiana in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
Though Indiana went undefeated, beat the reigning champion Ohio State to win the Big Ten title, and are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Saban still doesn’t believe that the Hoosiers are getting the respect they deserve nationally.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban shared, “The guys I play golf with, we’re on the first tee and the guy looks at me and says, ‘We should be able to beat Indiana. That should be a win for us.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about? Indiana has a really good team.’”
The friend said, “I can’t get around my head that it’s football. That they’re really good in basketball, but not football."
Saban retorted, “You better get it in your head because they’ve been good last year, they’ve been really good this year. I said, 'Did you watch them beat Ohio State and how physical they played?'"
“I think in the outside world, away from Indiana, people still don't have the proper respect for Indiana,” he concluded.
Saban knows that the Alabama is not overlooking Indiana—both head coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Ty Simpson offered significant praise for the Hoosiers ahead of the Rose Bowl—but still feels they are not getting taken as seriously as they should on a national level.
“I’m just saying from a fan perspective,” Saban said. “Fans don't look at the game from a technical perspective like we all do. Indiana is a damn good team and I think on the national level, people don't see them as the good team that they are."
Alabama, of course, has had a boatload of success across their history and viewers have become accustomed to watching them compete for and win titles. Meanwhile, much of the college football world is still trying to adjust to the Hoosiers transforming from a perennial losing squad into a winner. Even though Indiana has been the most consistent team in 2025, some still think an Alabama team that limped into the postseason will definitely beat them.
Indiana will likely earn a lot more respect nationally if they go on to beat the Crimson Tide on Thursday—even if they already deserve it.