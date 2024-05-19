Which Stretch of Games Will Define Razorbacks' 2024 Season?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Each season there seems to be a key stretch of three to four games which dictate the outcome of Arkansas' season. Oftentimes, the Razorbacks are hand-wrapped the nation's toughest schedule and delivered with a bow atop.
However, the Hogs will travel to Stillwater for a week two matchup against Oklahoma State which will be very indicative of the team's place amongst the SEC. That game is sandwiched between the not-so-daunting UAPB Golden Lions and Alabama-Birmingham Blazers.
Its next three games will truly be an indicator of whether Arkansas will be improved with the mass influx of transfers and Bobby Petrino running the offensive show. A road game against Auburn, Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium, Arlington) and a home matchup against Tennessee will truly show where the Razorbacks reside in the newly configured SEC.
Three losses quickly puts Sam Pittman on the hot seat as coach. Winning one or two games during that stretch would benefit Arkansas tremendously as they rebuild in this new era of college football. A road game against Auburn starts the rough stretch. The Tigers are expected to make some sort of jump in production under second-year coach Hugh Freeze. Popular betting site, Fan Duel, has set the over/under win total for Auburn at 7.5. A new NCAA ruling has given quarterbacks the ability to have a coach-to-passer earpieces leading up to each play which ought to benefit Freeze and whoever he starts this fall.
The final matchup between the Razorbacks and Aggies in the Southwest Classic could be a memorable one with new coach Mike Elko running the show on the A&M sideline. Petrino is looking to establish Arkansas as an offensive threat again. As a play caller, Petrino has never lost a game inside "Jerry World." The Hogs' new offensive coordinator is very familiar with returning Aggies passer Conner Weigman which could benefit the defense.
The Razorbacks will host to Tennessee to end this three game stretch. Expectations vary on whether the Volunteers can return to its 2022 ways or if the programs stock continues to plummet under Josh Heupel. His UCF team fell from 12 wins to 10 wins and then six wins during his tenure in Orlando. Year four will be a critical season for Heuepl to prove 2022 was no fluke. The Razorbacks and Vols will have much to play for in week six which should make for must-see TV.
Of course, the Hogs are no stranger to tough stretches of football. The gauntlet in 2021 consisted of Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn. That specific stretch ended with Arkansas going 1-3 with three consecutive losses. The Razorbacks sat 4-3 overall with matchup against UAPB looming before a much needed bye. The Hogs' finished the season with a 9-4 record with only a one possession loss to Alabama at Bryant-Denney Stadium. A once proud program made their bowl season return after a four year drought with victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.
The 2022 season was full of obstacles as they battled injuries early on and throughout. With a strong 3-0 start with home victories over Cincinnati and South Carolina things seemed to be very prosperous. Sam Pittman seemed to have the program under control. What was sure to be a promising season was soon to be undone with its critical stretch of games against the Aggies, Alabama, Mississippi State and a road trip to BYU were up before another midseason bye week.
A doinked field goal against Texas A&M, a wild 80-yard touchdown run by Jalen Milroe and a concussed KJ Jefferson against the Bulldogs tanked Arkansas' hopes of another New Year's Bowl game. Unfortunately, the Razorbacks couldn't recapture the formula from 2021 ultimately winning four of its final seven games. Four of the Hogs' losses came by a combined nine points and thoughts of what could've been were shared all offseason.
To continue the trend of 'close but no cigar' performances, everyone knew the 2023 stretch of LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State before a bye week was going to be rough. Indeed, it was one of the more challenging things to watch unfold as Arkansas fell to BYU at home by a touchdown before the gauntlet began.
The string of one possession losses continued with a three-point loss at LSU, seven point loss at Ole Miss, three point loss at Alabama and a dud of a four point loss to anemic Mississippi State. Somehow, Pittman's staff were able to keep the Razorbacks motivated despite the string of losses.
