Arkansas Annually Given More Than Team Can Handle Each Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has become used to the yearly ‘Arkansas plays the toughest schedule in the country’ story. That’s been the same case for the Razorbacks' past three head coaches Bret Bielema and Chad Morris.
“I think it's a gift that keeps on giving,” Pittman said. “You know, it seems like every year, we've got a stretch in there, especially [2023].
Arkansas has played 53 games against ranked opponents in the past 10 years. That’s an average of over five ranked opponents played each season. These games are not only against teams ranked 20-25, the Razorbacks have played ten games against No. 1 or No. 2 ranked opponents. The only other team in the SEC with a legit gripe about a schedule is Auburn who have played in 49 such games.
It’s not like Arkansas does it to themselves either. They have scheduled a grand total of five games against ranked non-conference opponents since 2014 and are 3-2 against the likes of TCU, Cincinnati, Texas and BYU. The Razorbacks are 53-70 over the past decade with a 12-43 record against ranked teams.
Outside of the abnormal 2020 season, the two hardest schedules were 2014 (eight top 25 opponents) and 2022 (seven top 25 opponents). Arkansas was 4-12 in those contests, respectively.
As members of the SEC it’s expected to play a tough schedule, but it seems more often than not Arkansas is rewarded the short end of the stick. Rival Missouri, for instance, is tied with Kentucky for the least amount of games versus ranked opponents. Of course, the Tigers have played in the much weaker Eastern Division since joining the conference in 2012. Mostly Georgia's dominance with spurts of Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee showing signs of life are the programs Missouri has been dealt since 2014.
Bookended during this timeframe are a pair of 11-win seasons with nine ranked opponents played which means Missouri has faced 21 ranked teams over the other eight seasons which is extremely light. Overall, the Tigers are 69-56 with only six wins against ranked teams compared to Arkansas' 12. Missouri's schedule in 2024 will be hard-pressed to find any games to boost this statistic either. It's hard to say if the Razorbacks played against the Eastern Division if its overall record would improve during the timespan. Perhaps, there would never be the 8-28 (1-24 SEC) stretch from 2017-2020 either.
As things stand for now, Arkansas will play against seven teams who finished ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll from 2023. At least three of those opponents (Texas, Missouri, and Ole Miss) have a chance to be ranked in the top ten once preseason rankings are released. The Razorbacks will make a rare road trip to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State, No. 17 in final AP poll las season. Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU also finished the season ranked.
