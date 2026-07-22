FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In their two matchups as the head coaches of Memphis and Tulane, Ryan Silverfield and Jon Sumrall went 1-1 against each other.

But Silverfield one-upped Sumrall as the two began their head coaching tenures at their new SEC schools of Arkansas and Florida by nabbing Tulane transfer DB Jahiem 'Joker' Johnson, who picked off four passes, broke up 11, forced a fumble and totaled 42 tackles with the Green Wave last season.

"Joker Johnson... played quarterback in high school, enjoyed coaching him at Tulane," Sumrall said Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida. "From Hammond, Lousiana, a smart, dependable, tough player. I think the Razorback fans are going to enjoy watching him play. Tremendous young man, high character."

Florida HC Jon Sumrall on Arkansas' Ryan Silverfield and Auburn's Alex Golesh: “Every time we would coach against them, I knew we had to be ready to play our A game to have a chance to win.”



More comments from the Gators' coach, including on Arkansas CB Joker Johnson ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tjsfbRsCH6 — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) July 22, 2026

Arkansas and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts certainly wouldn't mind if Johnson replicated his Tulane production at Arkansas. The Razorbacks' secondary was 13th in the SEC in 2025 and dead last in 2024, and its only holdover from 2025 is redshirt senior Miguel Mitchell. Arkansas returns no players in the secondary who intercepted a pass in 2025.



Sumrall's Respect for Silverfield, Golesh

Sumrall is one of three first-year SEC head coaches in 2026 who coached against each other in the American last season. Sumrall took the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff, where it lost to Ole Miss. He beat Silverfield and Memphis and beat Auburn HC Alex Golesh and South Florida in 2024.

Now, he finds himself in the throes of the SEC alongside his former American peers. While Sumrall's Gators won't play Silverfield and the Razorbacks this season, they will place Auburn on Sept. 19. Auburn and Arkansas are set to clash on Nov. 7.

"Ryan Silverfield, Alex Golesh, friends of mine," Sumrall said. "In the same league with them the last two years, both really good football coaches, did great jobs where they were in our conference. Every time we would coach against them, I knew we had to be ready to play our A-game to have a chance to win. Happy for their success and their opportunities. Both guys I'm very proud of."



Provided Silverfield and Sumrall are still around at their current schools next season, they will face off in 2027 when Arkansas visits The Swamp. Florida will pay a visit to Fayetteville in 2029.

Golesh and Auburn will come to Fayetteville in 2028.

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