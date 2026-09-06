Sutton Smith Showed Off His Explosiveness In Arkansas Debut

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' rushing attack wasn't good on Saturday against North Alabama, to say the least.

Sutton Smith, wearing the No. 5 that Darren McFadden made iconic at UA, had only 36 rushing yards on 15 attempts, averaging a measly 2.4 yards per carry behind an offensive line that could generate little push against the Lions.

But when Smith found some space, he showed off the speed and elusiveness that made him such a key part of Ryan Silverfield's last four teams at Memphis.

The best example of Smith's electricity on Saturday came on a play that isn't even in the record books.

Smith is Arkansas' lead punt returner this year and nearly took the lid off of Razorback Stadium on his first punt return of the season. North Alabama punter Charles Mulcahy hit a nice punt to Smith, who took it at his own 24-yard-line and immediately turned upfield, racing to the UNA 12-yard-line for a 64-yard return as the crowd of just over 69,000 roared their approval.

Sep 5, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) rushes against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Arkansas, the play was called back due to a block in the back on Jeremy Evans. What was an impressive first impression from Smith to the Arkansas faithful was officially snuffed out.

The rest of Smith's afternoon was relatively pedestrian. His aforementioned struggles in the run game were concerning, though he did, as expected, play a major role in the passing game, catching four passes for 43 yards.

The most important of those receptions got Arkansas' offense, which was stuck in a quagmire for much of the first half, in gear.

With a little over two minutes left in the first quarter and the game still stuck in a scoreless tie, Arkansas faced a third and eight on their own 35. The pocket collapsed around KJ Jackson, who managed to escape and roll out to the right.

With no one open downfield, Jackson flipped the football to Smith, who caught it at the 36 and somehow got away from not one, but two UNA defenders who had an opportunity to tackle him before he moved the chains. Smith flashed into North Alabama territory, getting down to the Lions' 42-yard-line.

The play kept the drive alive for the Razorbacks, who scored six plays later on a screen from Jackson to Ismael Cisse.

There were plenty of negatives from Smith's first game in a Razorback uniform. The struggles in the run game against an FCS foe were very disheartening, as was Smith's third-quarter fumble after an offseason of head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey preaching ball security.

But Smith did show the explosiveness that made him a star at Memphis and could turn him into a venerable SEC player this season with the ball in his hands.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.