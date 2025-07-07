Tennessee game gave Hogs' 10-step blueprint for 2025 success
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there is a blueprint for Arkansas success this season, it comes from the huge upset win over No. 4 Tennessee last year.
The clues are there in abundance that not only led to a stunning win over the Volunteers, but what should have been a borderline blowout upon further review.
1. Players should avoid mistakes in the first half, allowing offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's genius to play out early on.
2. Get so many players involved in the offense the defense has no idea where to focus.
3. Avoid turnovers.
4. Mix up the run and pass, including crossing routes that require split second decisions for defenders.
5. Work in old school smashmouth football.
6. Chew clock like crazy without being one-dimensional.
7. Have the defensive line get into the heads of the offensive line.
8. If the other team has a freshman, take advantage.
9. The No. 2 receiver must show big game potential early on.
10. Establish for the offense and defense on each group's opening drive that they are good enough to do this.
Arkansas spent the first quarter and a half executing this plan almost to perfection. In fact, had it not been for a combined 18 inches of height on two passes and an unexplainable drop, the Hogs would have led at least 17-0 with a strong possibly of 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Opening Drive Was Almost Perfection
It's well known offensive coordinators script the opening drive of a game and Petrino scripted his to perfection against Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks' defense.
He kept the Volunteers off balance by making sure everyone under the sun touched the ball over the first several plays while creating a strong mix of running plays and crossing routes that kept heads spinning. Most importantly, Arkansas chose to get extremely physical to set the tone early.
Multiple times either Maddox Lassiter or Braylen Russell lined up in front of Ja'Quinden Jackson to provide extra blocking in the run game. The offense chewed up clock, over nine minutes, while putting Tennessee behind on the scoreboard for the first time all season, which put a lot of pressure on freshman Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.
What a lot of people don't remember though is Arkansas should have won by more as a result of that first drive. The Hogs had the ball third and inches in a power set with Tennessee having been helpless to stop the run for negative yards.
Unfortunately for Petrino's offense, Josh Braun moved, resulting in a penalty. However, on the ensuing play, quarterback Taylen Green had Jordan Anthony wide open sprinting toward the pylon and short-armed the throw just above his feet, denying the Razorbacks the touchdown to open the game.
Still, the confidence was already built. The offense knew it could move the ball and score if needed .
Now it was time for the defense to gain a little confidence, and a pair of penalties forced by movement in the defensive line put Tennessee behind the sticks. When Iamaleava did get a chance to throw, Arkansas quickly swarmed to the ball and pressure from both edges on 3rd &12 ended the Vols opening drive deep in their own territory.
At this point, both the offense, the defense and the fans knew the Hogs could hang with Tennessee in a night environment in Razorbacks Stadium
With a minute left in the first quarter, Arkansas had run 22 plays to Tennessee's three.
On 4th and a long 1, Green has back-up tight end Var'Keyes Gumms open for the first down. However, he threw it low again and his knee touches down around the Volunteers' 30, a half yard short of the first down.
Once again a low throw took potential points off the board because Arkansas would have had first down in field goal range. Still, once again, the Hogs had shown they could move at will.
That played out again in the second quarter. Jackson narrowly avoided what should have been a safety by stretching his hand out of the end zone right as his other forearm struck the paint of the end zone.
What followed was a 99.5 yard drive that will be forever remembered in Arkansas history. Well, it should have been.
Green led the Hogs out of disaster as Petrino's superior play-calling led the Razorbacks straight through the Tennessee defense. With just over eight minutes left in the second quarter, Green spun to his left following a 22-yard run by Jackson, set his feet and launched a perfect strike to a wide open Isaiah Sategna in the end zone for the Hogs' first touchdown of the game.
At least that's what everyone in the stadium thought as the speedster appeared to haul in his fourth straight reception. Seconds later, the replay showed the ball squirt through his arms to the turf negating the score.
Arkansas would eventually go for it on fourth down at the 20, but Green couldn't muscle through for the final two inches on a draw, turning the ball over on downs in what would be a scoreless second quarter for both teams.
Missed opportunity
Arkansas eventually came back from a 14-3 deficit to get the win, but not until after letting a perfect game plan almost go to waste that set the team up for dominance of an eventual playoff team.
Despite all that, what it presented was a path for Arkansas to follow for how the Hogs can take down the likes of Notre Dame, Texas and any other high ranking teams that climb into their path this season.
The only question is whether the Hogs have it in them to maximize the moment this time. The coaching and planning is there.
It just comes down to the tiniest levels of execution to turn the entire feel of a game.