Tennessee looks to avoid distraction with Razorbacks' moving pieces
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 15 Tennessee and Arkansas both have open dates this week. While the Volunteers enter the bye week with business as usual after a comeback win over Mississippi State, 41-34 in overtime, the Razorbacks are anything but normal.
A litany of staff changes after the removal of former assistant coaches Travis Williams, Deke Adams and Marcus Woodson means that the Razorbacks will be making both personnel changes and defensive changes ahead of the game against the Volunteers Oct. 11.
Interim coach Bobby Petrino remains committed to the basics.
"What we’re working on is things we have in the system that we can make our base and get players to understand it better," Petrino said. "[We've got to] get players to play faster, get all 11 guys on the field to do their job every single play and have it all work together."
The two teams have seasons that are heading in opposite directions. After Tennessee dealt with the offseason drama of quarterback Nico Iamaleava leaving for UCLA, quarterback Joey Aguilar stepped in seamlessly to lead the Vols to a 4-1 start. The only loss was to No. 12 Georgia after Tennessee held a 21-7 lead after the first quarter.
Arkansas was tangentially included in the drama, as his brother, Madden Iamaleava, spent the spring here before joining Nico at UCLA.
The Volunteers are trying to keep the Arkansas noise away from the team and remind themselves that Arkansas is less than a month removed from playing quality football, including a one-possession loss to Ole Miss, who is now ranked No. 4 in the country.
Tennessee was also ranked No. 4 when they came to Razorback Stadium in 2024 as a heavy favorite and lost 19-14 thanks to a game-winning drive from back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton.
"We’re getting ready to play a really good football team," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. "A couple weeks ago on the road against Ole Miss, who’s ranked No. 4 in the country or somewhere in there, top 5. It’s a one possession game at the end of the fourth quarter. I know last week didn’t go the way anybody wanted to, but this is a really good football team."
Tennessee also has to deal with getting up to speed and preparing against a new defensive coordinator.
Chris Wilson previously held defensive coordinator roles with both the United Football League (UFL) and United States Football League (USFL), but has not called plays in college since 2022, when he was fired five games into the season at Colorado. The Buffaloes finished 1-11 that season.
"You’ve got to look at some of what they’ve done and be prepared for that," Heupel said. "But also go back and look at things that Chris has done historically, so it’s a balancing act of all of that."
Arkansas and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off 3 p.m., Oct. 11. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.