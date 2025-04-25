Texas receiver exploits loophole to make way to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans might be a tad confused to hear former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook will be in Fayetteville visiting Sam Pittman's Razorbacks Thursday.
After all, the SEC transfer portal rules say no SEC player can transfer to another SEC program in the spring window. Cook clearly had 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns heading into the second week of SEC play in early October, so it doesn't seem possible that Arkansas could be an option.
However, technically, Cook isn't a Texas transfer. Much like former Arkansas quarterback Madden Iamaleava, Cook made a decision on a new football home in December only to put his name in the portal in April.
The DeSoto, Texas product officially hits campus as a Washington Huskies transfer, creating a loophole of sorts in the SEC transfer portal rules. How he created that loophole is the subject of a bit of controversy that may not sit will will some segments of the fan base.
This isn't necessarily a personal choice for Cook. He was dismissed from the Washington program almost as soon as he arrived back in January by head coach Jedd Fisch despite being expected to serve as a cornerstone of the receiving corps there.
He then didn't handle being away from organized football activities well. He was arrested twice in February.
The first took place in Fort Worth where he was charged with theft of property and interference with public duties. No long afterward, he was charged with marijuana possession in Grayson County, a smaller, more rural area just north of the DFW Metroplex.
Cook, a former 5-star recruit out of high school packaged alongside quarterback Arch Manning in the Texas recruiting class as his projected favorite future target, has also dealt with injuries. His most recent, a toe injury this past fall, put him behind a loaded wide receiver room led by NFL first round draft pick Matthew Golden.
When Cook arrived in Austin, he turned a lot of heads with his smooth route running ability and solid hands on the run. He drew comparisons to Longhorns wide receiver star Xavier Worthy, a star built on speed who was so impressive the Kansas City Chiefs traded up four spots in the first round with their playoff rival, the Buffalo Bills, to go get him.
"My young me is Johntay," Worthy said at Big 12 Media Days. "We basically look the same."
"Same person," senior receiver Jordan Whittington echoed.
But it didn't translate on the field. His freshman season mirrored his sophomore season almost perfectly minus the two touchdowns.
2023 — 8 receptions, 136 yards, 0 touchdowns, 17.0 yards per catch
2024 — 8 receptions, 137 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17.1 yards per catch
As a result, when he met with head coach Steve Sarkisian this past November, both agreed it was time for him to move on in hopes of a fresh start that might spark the career he was projected to have out of high school.
Whether that fresh start takes place at Arkansas is something that would be quite the risk from a betting standpoint. On one hand, the Razorbacks could desperately use a big time wide receiver to provide a spark for quarterback Taylen Green in the passing game.
On the other, that's a lot of baggage to take on with a high potential of blowing up into something negative rather quickly. Pittman could find himself with disgruntled players who are either currently starting at wide receiver or battling for a starting spot while history shows Cook could land himself in a situation where the Hogs wouldn't have him available either.
It's a big risk. Pittman will have a difficult decision to make once he evaluates things Thursday.
Cook also plans to visit Syracuse of the ACC.