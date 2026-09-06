The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Arkansas’ 31-14 Win Over North Alabama

Arkansas won the game it had to win. That is the good news.

The Razorbacks beat North Alabama 31-14, outgained the Lions 415-153 and held the ball for 41 minutes, 27 seconds. KJ Jackson threw three touchdown passes in his first start. Arkansas ran 84 plays to North Alabama’s 44. Those numbers should have produced a far more dominant result.

Instead, Arkansas left Razorback Stadium with a 17-point win that felt less convincing than it should have. The Razorbacks were better than North Alabama in every meaningful category. Still, penalties, red-zone failures, and a lifeless rushing attack prevented Silverfield’s first game from becoming the statement it should have been. The win counts. The performance needs work.

The Good: KJ Jackson Looked Like QB1

Jackson made Silverfield’s decision look smart. The junior completed 24 of 35 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. His 69% completion rate was exactly what Arkansas needed from a first-time starter. He did not force the ball constantly. He spread it to 12 receivers. He kept the chains moving.

Arkansas converted 10 of 17 third downs, and Jackson was the reason. Chris Marshall led the receiving group with seven catches for 79 yards. Sutton Smith caught four passes for 43 yards. CJ Brown added three catches for 37 yards, and Ismael Cisse finished with a 20-yard score.

Jackson’s ability to distribute the football matters. Arkansas cannot depend on one receiver against Utah. The Utes will take away the obvious option and force Jackson to read coverage. Saturday showed he can at least keep multiple players involved.

The offense also produced 29 first downs. North Alabama had seven. That is domination on paper. Jackson was in command for most of the afternoon, and Tim Cramsey’s system gave him manageable throws. Arkansas averaged 4.9 yards per play, which is not explosive enough for celebration, but it was enough to control the game. Jackson earns a strong opening grade.

The Bad: Arkansas Could Not Run on an FCS Defense

This was the biggest disappointment. Arkansas carried the ball 49 times for 148 yards. That is only 3.0 yards per carry. Remove Jelani Watkins’ 21-yard run on two attempts, and the production looks worse.

Braylen Russell led the team with 49 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Sutton Smith had 36 yards on 15 attempts. Jackson gained 27 yards on 10 carries. Those are not winning numbers against Utah. They are not even encouraging numbers against North Alabama.

The Razorbacks entered the season claiming they would be physical. Saturday did not prove that. North Alabama’s defense made Arkansas work for almost every rushing yard, and the Lions had no business controlling the line of scrimmage that often.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the field during the season opener against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Cramsey’s offense needs balance. Arkansas threw for 267 yards and ran for 148. That split is acceptable only if the passing game is explosive. It was not. The Razorbacks’ longest offensive gain was 21 yards.

Arkansas needs more than steady screens and short completions. It needs an offensive line that can create push, a running game that can finish drives, and an explosive playmaker who changes field position. That did not show up Saturday.

The Ugly: Penalties and Red-Zone Football

Arkansas played like a team that still has not fully learned how to stay out of its own way. The Razorbacks committed eight penalties for 74 yards. Four came on offense. Four came on defense. The list included two offensive holding penalties, a false start, an ineligible receiver downfield, defensive pass interference, a personal foul and a facemask.

Those are not harmless mistakes. Arkansas gained 415 yards and ran 84 plays, but it went just 1-for-6 in the red zone on touchdown attempts. The Razorbacks scored three passing touchdowns, but the red-zone execution was inconsistent enough to become a major concern before Utah.

You cannot beat better opponents by constantly backing yourself up with penalties and then settling for field goals or stalled possessions near the goal line.

The defense also produced only one takeaway, a fumble recovery, despite North Alabama running just 44 plays. Arkansas had two sacks, five tackles for loss, and held the Lions to 40 rushing yards. Those are good numbers. But North Alabama scored two rushing touchdowns and converted both red-zone touchdown opportunities. The Lions did not have much offense. Arkansas still allowed them to finish drives. That is ugly.

Call Those Hogs 🐗 pic.twitter.com/ywajlamLp9 — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 5, 2026

Silverfield got his first win. Jackson showed promise. The defense kept North Alabama under 200 yards. But Utah will not care that Arkansas won 31-14. The Razorbacks must run the ball better, stop committing penalties and finish red-zone opportunities. If they do not, this opening win will feel more like a warning than a foundation.

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