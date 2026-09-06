The Hog Follow: What Saturday Told Everyone About Arkansas Football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no better way to put except the Arkansas Razorbacks majorly underwhelmed, especially on offense, in its season opener against North Alabama.

Everything that was preached throughout the offense didn't materialize and it's fair to question exactly where the Razorbacks stand after one week of football.

Arkansas Razorbacks left tackle Kavion Broussard looks to block during the second half against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Lost Trench Warfare

Honestly, football is all about trench play and for someone like first-year coach Ryan Silverfield, who has coached every position at every level of college football, the Razorbacks' 31-14 victory over the Lions left much to be desired.

There was a lack of push on the inside between left guard Malachi Breland, center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham. UNA did rebuild its defensive line over the offseason, but even then, Arkansas had no reason to struggle blocking in run concepts.

At the tackle spots, Arkansas was exposed by a safety blitz that consistently wrapped around to pressure KJ Jackson. The coaching staff was a little late on adjusting to stop it before giving up five tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumbles, and three quarterback hurries.

Perhaps it can be chalked up to first game jitters, transition to a new offensive scheme or five guys that are trying to build cohesion together up front. What ever it might be, Arkansas coaches better figure it out quickly because if pad level is too high next weekend then lookout blocks are coming at a premium for Utah.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for room against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roma

Run Game Underwhelms

And when an offensive line can't block it doesn't matter how good the running backs are because they don't have room to operate. The Razorbacks rushed for just 148 yards on 49 attempts which equated to only three yards per carry.

There aren't many more games Arkansas is going to win if it can't control the line of scrimmage against an FCS opponent. And after watching glimpses of the other 15 teams in the SEC, it's easy to see why the Razorbacks were voted last going into the season.

Memphis transfer running back Sutton Smith and junior Braylen Russell were said to be the best running backs this offense had to offer. The veteran duo totaled 37 combined touches for 139 yards and one score against an FCS opponent that won on nearly 30% of its leverage matchups.

With Cam Settles missing Week One with an undisclosed injury, that pushed Michigan transfer Jasper Parker into the rotation and looked the best of any tailback who played. He received just four carries for 17 yards with one reception for 21 yards out of the backfield.

The sophomore has plenty of wiggle in the open field and isn't afraid to run through contact. If Parker continues to run in such a manner he could earn a few more snaps next week in Salt Lake City.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson prepares to call for the snap against North Alabama in the season opener. | Nilsen Roman

Jackson Steady in Second Half

This version of Jackson as Arkansas' starting quarterback wasn't the one we all expected to see in week one. Like many others, he has shown the ability to take care of the football, avoid pre-snap penalties and demonstrate control of the game.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound passer completed a modest 24-of-35 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against North Alabama. After misfiring on several passes in the first half, including another that should've been picked off on the very first drive, Jackson only had one incompletion in the second half.

"We told him to take a deep breath, be calm, cool, and collected, and go out there and do what you need to," Silverfield said Saturday. "Obviously, the the turnover didn't help us in the second half, but I thought KJ [Jackson] at least settled a little bit in the second half and and played the way we think he's capable of playing."

Arkansas Razorbacks JACK linebacker Charlie Collins rushes North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade. | Nilsen Roman

Defense Barely Based

If there were many bright spots from Saturday's victory, it had to be the Razorbacks defense leading the charge. North Alabama finished the first half with negative yardage against mostly a base-look by Arkansas.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' unit were disruptive in forcing five tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. There were a few unsung transfers who made multiple plays, including West Virginia linebacker Ben Bogle, who led the team with four tackles, one tackle for loss and one QB hurry that ended a North Alabama drive.

Combatting spread attacks is critical, and having smaller linebackers who force a play horizontally while applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks to rush a decision can certainly help the Razorbacks in situational football. Bogle plays with his hair on fire and has a clear understanding of how to pursue the football to create negative plays.

Another backup in STAR (nickelback) Carter Stoutmire played some inspiring snaps throughout the day by finishing with two tackles but was instrumental in forcing a tackle for loss in the first half.

Roberts' "Creeper" defensive package can disguise where pressure is coming from, often bringing no more than four man on a rush and dropping up to five in coverage.

Even in Saturday's base scheme, Arkansas was able to show glimpses of what to expect moving forward and should become more exoctic as the season evolves.

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