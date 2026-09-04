What Happens If Arkansas Looks Bad Against North Alabama?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas does not need to win by 50 points Saturday. It does need to make North Alabama look overmatched. Anything else is a problem.

The Lions went 2-10 last season. In addition, they allowed 39.2 points per game while surrendering 187.9 rushing yards per game and arrived in 2026 with new coordinators on both sides of the ballArkansas is playing at home and has more scholarship depth.

It has a new staff, a new starting quarterback and a fan base desperate to believe the 2-10 season is over. If this game is competitive in the fourth quarter, the rebuild is not ready and this cannot be ignored.

Kicking off with the classics 🔴🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UQMhQKnQ0i — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 3, 2026

Close Game Would Expose the Offensive Line

North Alabama gave up 5.1 yards per carry last season. Arkansas starts Sutton Smith, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry at Memphis, and has Braylen Russell behind him.

The Razorbacks should run the ball effectively. If they cannot, the concern begins with the offensive line. Arkansas has to establish physical control before facing Utah’s front in Week 2. Cramsey cannot build a balanced offense if Arkansas is consistently behind the chains.

A bad game would not simply mean the line missed a few blocks. It would mean Arkansas may not have the personnel required to impose itself against even lesser opponents. That becomes a major concern quickly.

Jackson Would Face Immediate Pressure

KJ Jackson does not need a flawless debut. He does need to avoid looking overwhelmed. The quarterback competition lasted nearly all fall camp. Silverfield chose Jackson because he trusted his command, mobility and ability to protect the football.

If Jackson turns the ball over, misses open receivers or cannot create rhythm against North Alabama, Arkansas will have created a quarterback controversy before Utah.

That is unfair to Jackson, but it is also unavoidable. AJ Hill is a talented backu yet every missed throw will trigger questions about whether Silverfield selected the right quarterback.

The only way to avoid that noise is for Jackson to play clean, efficient football. Arkansas needs him to complete at least 65% of his passes and avoid turnovers. Those are reasonable expectations against a defense still adjusting to a new system.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

The Defense Cannot Relive 2025

The biggest alarm would come if North Alabama moves the ball easily. Arkansas allowed 44.7 points per game last season. Ron Roberts was hired to change that. The staff added transfers in the secondary, brought in experienced defenders and spent fall camp emphasizing communication.

If North Alabama produces long drives, big plays and 20-plus points, then Arkansas has not fixed its biggest issue. That would be devastating before Utah. The Utes will be more physical, more experienced and far more talented than North Alabama.

Arkansas cannot use Week 1 to discover that its tackling is still poor or its defensive line cannot get off blocks. A sloppy defensive performance would mean Silverfield’s rebuild is further away than anyone wants to admit.

The Fan Mood Would Turn Fast

Razorback fans are ready to support Silverfield. They have accepted the new staff, welcomed the transfers and invested emotionally in the idea of a reset. But patience has limits. Arkansas beat Western Carolina 56-13 in 2023 and finished 4-8.

It beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-0 in 2024 and finished 7-6. Fans understand that a blowout does not guarantee success.

They also understand what a weak performance against an inferior opponent looks like. Silverfield does not need perfection. He needs evidence. Arkansas must protect the football, run with authority, limit penalties and make North Alabama’s offense uncomfortable.

If it does those things, the Razorbacks can move to Utah with belief. If it does not, the questions will begin before the plane lands in Salt Lake City.

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