The Only Thing Arkansas Football Has More of Than Losses Is Excuses

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell at home once again to Missouri on Saturday night 34-10, but there were some positives to take away from it.

At least they showed up coming off the bye week. And when I say show up, I actually mean looking like a team that's disciplined, holds onto the football and looks like the one that took Tennessee to the limit and defeated Vanderbilt on the road.

If Arkansas fans walked into Razorback Stadium on Saturday expecting to see an improvement and potentially knock off the Tigers for the first time since 2021, they were tricked. After playing seven straight games to start the season, the Hogs went into the bye week looking to continue building momentum and appeared to take multiple steps backwards against Missouri.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during the first half against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

It all starts with the offense, a unit that managed just 10 points and 288 total yards while committing five penalties and turning the football over four times. Whatever progress Arkansas appeared to make before the bye week was nowhere to be found Saturday night.

It's hard to imagine a more frustrating way for Arkansas to return from its bye week, especially considering how much better the offense had looked in recent weeks. This Missouri team is voted a top-25 team for a reason but they weren't that much better than the Razorbacks, but giving up 24 points off of four turnovers is what separated the two rivals.

While the Razorbacks weren't exactly lighting up scoreboards before Saturday at just 21 points per game, there were at least signs of improvement in recent weeks. First-year coach Ryan Silverfield was beginning to establish a running game, protect the football and find ways to move the chains against SEC competition.

So, what exactly happened during the extra week of preparation? Well, that's a fair question to ask because Missouri could've just showed up and slept walked through this game and still taken the victory.

That might've been exactly what they did on Saturday by rolling up 211 yards on the ground with 138 of that total coming from leading rusher Jamal Roberts. Missouri's ground game averaged over six yards per carry on Saturday, which is the team's second-highest total of the season.

Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons didn't have to be special either, completing 20-of-31 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas delivered one of its most disappointing offensive performances of the season, and basically answered the question if the Razorbacks recent improvements were actually sustainable.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sideline against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

What's The Bigger Picture Here?

Arkansas delivered one of its most disappointing offensive performances of the season, and basically answered the question of whether the Razorbacks' recent improvements were actually sustainable.

But maybe the most frustrating part of all this isn't what happened Saturday night. It's that Arkansas fans have been watching some version of this same story unfold for nearly 15 years.

Think about where this program was on Nov. 25, 2011, Arkansas entered its regular-season finale against LSU ranked No. 3 in the country, with a legitimate opportunity to play its way into the BCS National Championship conversation.

Five months later, Bobby Petrino was fired, the program was thrown into chaos and Arkansas football has never truly recovered. Since then, fans have been served one disappointment after another, with an occasional upset victory or promising stretch of football providing just enough to keep fans buying season tickets, merchandise and sending in their donations.

But at some point receiving this type of performance over and over again won't be good enough.

Fans, media, even the college football world were told 13 months ago that the days of taking football for granted were over. Well, that's definitely not the case after all.

It wasn't the case when those resources were supposedly in place to hire a quality staff and team capable of competing in the SEC. That wasn't so when the UA Board of Trustees announced a plan to funnel extra cash in the direction of the football team.

And this proposed review that same BoT says is being performed likely won't help matters either.

Arkansas fans shouldn't have to convince themselves that a close loss to Tennessee or a victory over a struggling Vanderbilt program represents some monumental achievement. Those games should be stepping stones toward something bigger, not the measuring stick for whether a season is worth celebrating.

Yet here we are, nearly 15 years removed from the program's last legitimate national championship aspirations, still trying to figure out when Arkansas football is going to finally turn the corner.

Plot twist, it's probably not going to happen; not with the bunch running the show right now.

At some point, Arkansas fans have to stop being asked to celebrate mediocrity simply because the alternative has been so much worse.

What's the next excuse going to be?

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