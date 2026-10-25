Arkansas’ Halloween Nightmare Is Coming Back to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas finally escaped one nightmare. Another is coming to town on Halloween. The Razorbacks ended their 14-game SEC losing streak at Vanderbilt, giving Ryan Silverfield his first conference victory and fans something better than another discussion about what almost happened.

Now Missouri arrives with a different streak Arkansas needs to stop: four consecutive wins over the Razorbacks.

That should be enough to give the Oct. 31 matchup some bite. Add a 6:45 p.m. kickoff in Fayetteville, a Halloween crowd and two teams coming off an open date, and the setting has plenty to offer. The question is whether Arkansas can provide the football to match it.

Missouri has won 10 of the 12 annual SEC meetings played from 2014 through 2025. At some point, debating whether the matchup feels like a rivalry becomes less useful than figuring out why Arkansas keeps losing it.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson warms up prior to game against Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The Monster Keeps Finding a Different Way In

There is no single Missouri ending Arkansas needs to avoid. The Tigers won 29-27 in 2022, delivered a 48-14 defeat in Fayetteville the following season and took the 2024 meeting 28-21. Last year’s 31-17 result extended the streak to four.

Those games were not identical. Some left Arkansas close enough to spend the offseason examining a handful of possessions. Another exposed a much larger problem. Together, they show why the Razorbacks cannot treat this as an emotional issue that a lively crowd will solve.

Arkansas needs to finish scoring opportunities, prevent explosive gains and stop handing away favorable circumstances. Those are ordinary requirements. Missouri has repeatedly made the Razorbacks pay when they failed to meet them.

Halloween provides a theme for the evening. It does not change the assignment. Arkansas has to beat the team in front of it rather than become distracted by everything the series has come to represent.

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) makes the tackle during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Roberts Can Empty the Energy Out of a Stadium

If the Razorbacks want a specific concern, Missouri’s running back is a good place to start. Jamal Roberts rushed for 211 yards against Florida and 222 against Texas A&M. The Tigers won those games by a combined score of 72-23.

That kind of rushing production can make a home crowd feel helpless. A defense gets into position, makes contact and still watches the opponent collect enough yards to keep the possession alive. Arkansas cannot afford an evening filled with tackles that almost happened.

The answer is not simply throwing more defenders toward the handoff. Austin Simmons passed for 340 yards against Florida, showing what Missouri can accomplish when the running game and passing attack remain useful together. The Razorbacks need coordinated responsibilities, not a desperate attempt to fix one problem by creating another.

Ole Miss supplied a different picture. Roberts finished with 39 rushing yards, and Missouri scored only three points despite Simmons throwing for 339 yards. Arkansas should study that result without assuming it can reproduce it. The useful question is how to force Missouri away from its preferred rhythm while keeping the rest of the defense intact.

Don’t Let Vanderbilt Become a Costume

Arkansas looked more complete in Nashville. Now it has to prove the improvement was more than something it wore for one Saturday. The Razorbacks rushed for 187 yards against Vanderbilt. KJ Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards without an interception.

The offense finally received enough from different places to stop asking one part of the operation to rescue everything else.

Tim Cramsey needs to keep that connection. If Missouri adds attention to the run, the passing response should be ready.

If the Tigers prioritize coverage, Arkansas needs to take the available rushing yards without getting impatient. Balance is useful because it creates answers, not because it produces an attractive box score.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield runs to midfield to shake hands with Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea after a 31-21 victory. | Hogs On SI Images

Jackson also needs manageable situations. Repeated long-yardage snaps would let Missouri anticipate the pass and force the quarterback back into rescue work.

Arkansas should not need an extraordinary throw every time a possession becomes important. The Tigers will study the same Vanderbilt film that encouraged Razorback fans. The offense needs a second answer prepared before Missouri removes the first.

A Halloween Crowd Cannot Call the Next Play

The atmosphere should help Arkansas. It cannot replace preparation. Missouri also had an open date, giving both staffs time to study the matchup and correct their own problems.

The advantage will belong to the team that uses the extra work effectively, not the one most excited about the calendar.

Silverfield’s staff needs clear answers for the situations that make games uncomfortable. Know the preferred short-yardage calls. Prepare the protection adjustments. Make sure the players understand the clock before the closing minutes turn communication into an emergency.

The Vanderbilt finish offers something concrete to carry forward. Miguel Mitchell created the takeaway, Jackson found Jamari Hawkins on third-and-10 and the offense helped set up Max Gilbert’s insurance field goal.

Arkansas connected the work of different units instead of asking the defense to keep saving the result. That sequence matters more than another speech about confidence. The Razorbacks have an example of finishing successfully. Missouri will test whether they learned from it.

Give Fayetteville a Different Ending

Nobody needs to turn Halloween into a final verdict on Silverfield. The actual stakes are substantial enough. A victory would move Arkansas to 4-4, add another conference result and interrupt four consecutive losses to Missouri. More importantly, it would give the Razorbacks a second piece of evidence that their progress can survive a different opponent and a different set of problems.

Fans can bring the noise, the costumes, and the hope that a night game will feel special. The players and coaches have to handle the part that decides whether it does. Missouri has become far too familiar with leaving Arkansas disappointed. This time, the Razorbacks need to make sure the nightmare belongs to the visitors.

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