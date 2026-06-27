There's Just One Helmet Displayed in Jerry Jones' Office, It's Not The Cowboys

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Ryan Silverfield took the job as the next Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach, he knew that meeting one of the school's most successful businessmen would be a huge deal.

During a recent interview with On3's Andy & Ari Show, Silverfield recalled his first meeting with the Arkansas alumnus.

Before the two ever discussed football, recruiting or leadership, it was the years of endless memorabilia surrounding him in Jones' office at The Star Frisco, Texas that really caught his attention.

"Yeah, I had a speaking engagement there that night, and Jerry [Jones] and Steven [Jones] greeted me in their office, and they are just so welcoming," Silverfield said. "Obviously I was getting excited because of who he is, what they are, what they stand for. And I've coached against [the Cowboys] and never met him. I shook his hand and then sat down with him and it was unique. "

First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield sits at his office desk after accepting the Razorbacks' head coaching job. | Razorback Footbal

He has three Super Bowl trophies, hats, pictures and more around his office that features a wall of glass overlooking the practice field and Ford Center. But for Silverfield, there was one piece of memorabilia that stood out to him.

Jones could have filled every wall with Cowboys history, championship memorabilia and keepsakes collected over more than three decades as one of professional sports' most recognizable figures.

As Silverfield settled in for a conversation, he mentioned only seeing a single football helmet displayed inside Jones' office, and it wasn't one from the Cowboys.

"He could have as much memorabilia around his office as he could possibly imagine with his history, but he had one helmet his entire office, it was an Arkansas Razorback silver helmet which was the helmet they made for him when they played in AT&T Stadium for the [Southwest Classic against Texas A&M in 2017]. It's kind of the Cowboys color, but with the Hog logo on it."

Before Silverfield could even comment on the helmet, Jones explained exactly why it occupied such a prominent place in his office.

"He's like, 'Listen, because the Razorbacks mean everything to me. Because I love the Dallas Cowboys, but, man, I love, and I dream about the Razorbacks having success in football. And so that was surreal to hear that."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is presented with his Arkansas Razorbacks jersey at halftime of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It's obvious that Jones, a member of the Razorbacks' 1964 National Championship team, deeply cares about his alma mater. And while he might be the leader of the most recognizable brand in all of football, there is still a deep, emotional connection that keeps him invested in the Arkansas program.

While their meeting stretched beyond topics of football, Jones made sure to mention strategies, marketing tactics and other stories, none of that bothered Silverfield.

In fact, he lost track of time and missed an important appointment, the main reason he was in town.

"I almost missed my speaking engagement, actually, because I was up in his office, like, just taking it all in," Silverfield said. "And, obviously, you know, that's when you're talking to recruits, like, 'Oh, yeah, you're from Dallas, you're a Cowboys fan, huh? Yeah, well, let me tell you about this. And it's, it's quite a huge deal, and obviously want to keep him involved within this program."

Former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) with center Frank Ragnow during a game against Texas A&M for the 2017 Southwest Classic. | Razorback Footbal

Silverfield believes Jones' connection to the Razorbacks can continue paying dividends for the Razorbacks program, especially when it comes to recruiting the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, which is one of the nation's most talent-rich regions.

DFW consistently produces hundreds of Power Four-caliber prospects each year, many of whom grew up Cowboys fans. Having one of the NFL's most influential figures publicly embracing Arkansas gives the program another unique talking point on the recruiting trail.

While the Razorbacks' reach extends well beyond the state borders, there are very few ambassadors who carry more influence than Jones.

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