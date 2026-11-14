They Only Remember What You Do In November If It's Worth Remembering

FAYETTEVILLE — Longtime Arkansas football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles once said that folks remember what you do in November.

I wasn't yet watching Razorback football in 2014, when Arkansas blanked both LSU and Ole Miss in Fayetteville to deliver Bret Bielema his first two SEC wins at UA, nor in 2015 when the Hogs shocked Ole Miss on the road in overtime thanks to the Henry Heave, beat the brakes off of a top-10 LSU team in Death Valley, took Mississippi State all the way down to the wire in a 51-50 thriller or smashed Missouri to cap a roller coaster ride of a season.

Most of the Novembers I remember in regard to Razorback football haven't been very fun. For instance, Bielema's final season in 2017, when Arkansas dropped heartbreakers in Fayetteville to Mississippi State and Missouri. Or 2022, when Arkansas inexplicably lost to Liberty, suffered a gut-wrenching loss to LSU and then let Missouri break its heart again in Columbia.

Needless to say, November 2025 wasn't very fun, either. Arkansas went 0-4 to end its third 2-10 season in eight years by losing to Mississippi State and LSU by a combined four points and losing to Texas and Missouri in games that weren't as close as the final scores indicated.

Therein lies my point: November is only worth remembering if you win. And Arkansas hasn't done much of that of late and doesn't seem poised to this November, during which they're 0-1 and are staring down the barrel of an 0-4 month and a 3-9 season.

In the 2020s, Arkansas is 8-16 in the month of November, including last week's 26-23 road loss to Auburn.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Head coach Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks still have plenty to play for over the next 14 days. Bowl eligibility is still a possibility if the Hogs win out. All three of their remaining opponents will be ranked, two are rivals in Texas and LSU and Arkansas is trying to break a 10-game home losing streak to SEC opponents.

That's not to mention the fact that even a single win in those three games would go a long way in giving the maligned Arkansas football program some semblance of momentum heading into a crucial offseason.

Even with so much at stake, it's hard to have any optimism that Arkansas will even come close to winning one of its last three. South Carolina, Texas and LSU are all clearly better than Arkansas and the Hogs would have to have luck on their side in each of the next three weeks to pull off an upset.

Crazier things have happened, and the Hogs have shown that they're capable of fighting in SEC play against top-20 teams as they did against Tennessee. But the proof will have to be in the pudding, which has been spoiled for most of the season.

A win over South Carolina on Saturday wouldn't fix all of the issues surrounding Razorback football, but it would be a sign that the Hogs — those on the gridiron, not the hardwood — are intent on making this November one to remember for all the right reasons.

Ironically, when Broyles was honored in 2007 by having the playing surface at Razorback Stadium named after him, the Razorbacks beat South Carolina. There'd be no better way to honor the legendary UA figure than a crucial win against the Gamecocks in the most important month of the season on Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.