South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The South Carolina Gamecocks have won four games in a row in SEC play and are making a late push to make the CFB Playoff in the 2026 season.

South Carolina is going to need a lot of help to make the playoff, but quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been red hot in recent weeks, leading the team to wins over Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks lost a few games early to Mississippi State, Alabama and Kentucky, and they still have a huge game against Georgia coming up in Week 12. However, the Gamecocks are favored to win a fifth straight matchup before then, as they’ll take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) on Saturday.

Arkansas is just 3-6 in the 2026 season, winning just one game against an SEC opponent (Vanderbilt). The Razorbacks rank outside the top-100 in success rate on both sides of the ball, which could make this a tough matchup with a rolling South Carolina offense.

Let’s check out the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC battle as Sellers and the Gamecocks look to keep themselves in the mix for a CFB Playoff spot.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina -7.5 (-108)

Arkansas +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

South Carolina: -310

Arkansas: +250

Total

51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

South Carolina vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

South Carolina record: 6-3

Arkansas record: 3-6

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback, South Carolina

Sellers could be a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and he’s put together some big games in recent weeks.

The dual-threat quarterback had a passing and rushing score in the win over Texas A&M in Week 10, giving him 24 total touchdowns (17 passing, seven rushing) in 2026. Sellers has also thrown for 2,100 yards and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry on the ground (104 carries for 637 yards).

He’s one of the most dynamic athletes in the country, and he should be able to torch and Arkansas defense that is 65th in the country in EPA/Pass and 121st in EPA/Rush.

If Sellers and the Gamecocks win on Saturday, it would set up a very interesting battle with Georgia where a win would likely get South Carolina consideration for a playoff spot.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

During this four-game winning streak, South Carolina has wins by 19, three, 17 and eight points, covering the spread in five of nine games in the 2026 season.

There’s no doubt that the Gamecocks’ offense is the best unit in this game, as Sellers and Co. rank 36th in the country in success rate and 11th in adjusted EPA/Play.

However, the South Carolina defense has struggled, ranking 115th in success rate and 103rd in success rate on third and fourth down. On the bright side, the Razorbacks have not been consistent enough on offense to really take advantage.

Arkansas has scored less than 20 points in four of five SEC losses and failed to get there in a tough early-season matchup with the Utah Utes. The biggest issue is that the Razorbacks cannot stop the run (121st in EPA/Rush) while South Carolina is 15th in EPA/Rush on offense.

The Gamecocks are averaging 5.5 yards per carry as a team, and I think they’ll be able to ride their offense to a commanding win on Saturday.

Pick: South Carolina -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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