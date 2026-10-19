Three Arkansas Players Quietly Putting Together Good Seasons

FAYETTEVILLE — Individual success can often be overlooked when a football team struggles to find ways to win games.

That's certainly been the case for Arkansas, which enters its the BYE week with a 3-4 overall record and just one SEC victory during Ryan Silverfield's first season

Whether Arkansas has failed to finish out close games, seen inconsistencies with execution or promising defensive possessions stall because they give up big plays. However, not everything has gone wrong for the Razorbacks this season in coach Ryan Silverfield's first season though.

While players such as Chris Marshall, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Khmori House, Joker Johnson and many others have received plenty of attention throughout the season, there are a handful of others who have quietly put together productive seasons without much recognition.

Here are three Razorbacks whose contributions shouldn't go unnoticed.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith celebrates after making a tackle for loss against Georga Bulldogs inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

Ja'Quavion Smith, LB

The transfer from Howard (FCS) has been a critical addition to the Razorbacks this season and quietly leads the team with 48 tackles along with three tackles for loss and one sack. While he isn't the biggest athlete on the defense, he plays technically sound and plays with unmatched physicality.

For a defense that has struggled to consistently stop opposing rushing attacks, Smith has been one of the few players capable of providing stability in the middle of the field. He leads the team in true defensive stops with 21, according to Pro Football Focus.

His lone deficiency comes in pass coverage where he's given up 12 receptions on 15 targets which is among the highest rates on Arkansas' defense this season. His ability to diagnose plays, shed blocks and make tackles near the line of scrimmage has been a bright spot on an improving defense.

David Oke, DL

Prior to his arrival at Arkansas ahead of the 2025 season, Oke was being recruited out of the transfer portal by USC, Texas Tech, BYU, Mississippi State,Indiana, Houston, West Virginia, and many others.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pound tackle has just 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. His presence helps force running backs to the outside, which is an area Arkansas has consistently struggled in this season.

His impact doesn't always show up in the box score, but that's not necessarily unusual for an interior defensive lineman whose responsibilities often involve occupying blockers and maintaining lane integrity.

Oke has the second-highest individual defensive grade 68.0 and 69.0 in run defense on 112 snaps this season. While he has struggled to as a tackler, the fifth-year senior has played well in all other facets while producing seven true defensive stops, which is tied for the most among Arkansas defensive tackles.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Ty Lockwood heads to the sideline following a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Ty Lockwood, TE

If there's one assistant coach who may be worth gold when it comes to development is tight ends coach Morgan Turner. He demonstrated proficiency in the past with Luke Hasz first in 2023 and 2024, did it once again with Jaden Platt and Rohan Jones in 2025 and is now doing the same with Lockwood.

The 6-foot-4, 246 pound senior was a former 4-star who signed with Alabama as a member of legendary coach Nick Saban's final recruiting class. After primarily seeing the field as a special teams defender and reserve tight end, Lockwood entered the portal one last time for a fresh start, and is getting that this season with the Razorbacks.

Through seven games, he has become a dependable weapon in the passing game for KJ Jackson with 15 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.