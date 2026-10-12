Big Picture Monday: Arkansas Keeps Finding New Ways to Lose Winnable Games

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in Ryan Silverfield's tenure, Arkansas looked like a team capable of beating an SEC opponent Saturday afternoon. The Razorbacks forced turnovers, played with a lead and had No. 15 Tennessee on the ropes before watching another opportunity slip through their fingers.

That's become an all-too-familiar theme around the football program, especially considering they are now 17-50 in one possession games since 2012.

There were plenty of positives to take away from the 24-17 loss at home, especially on defense. But moral victories aren't going to cut it for a program that has now lost 14 consecutive SEC games — including the first three under new coach Ryan Silverfield.

At some point, Arkansas has to turn almost wins into actual victories for a fanbase starved for success. Football still matters here. Fans are holding onto tradition, celebrating players from 15 or more years ago, and holding onto hope that at some point the leadership inside the athletic department realize that and want to gaurantee success for the future.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Defense Has Done Enough

Outside of one despicable half of football in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes, the Razorbacks' defense has done enough to keep games competitive. This time, Arkansas was within striking distance, even playing with its first lead against a Power Conference opponent since Week 2.

Three turnovers, four tackles for loss, three hurries, three pass breakups and one sack was enough production particularly through three quarters to have a lead and be tied late in the fourth.

However, Arkansas was gassed and no longer executing at the same rate over the final 13 minutes of the game. They did enough but two things kept victory out of reach against Tennessee.

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) breaks up a pass attempt by Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) during a college football game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offense Can't Avoid Mistakes

There's only so much a defense can do when its offense continues leaving opportunities on the field.

Arkansas forced three Tennessee turnovers Saturday afternoon, giving Tim Cramsey's offense additional chances to put points on the scoreboard — scoring just seven points off takeaways.

Instead, the Razorbacks continued running into the same problems that have plagued them throughout the first half of the season, and that's the controllables.

Whether it was negative plays, penalties or the inability to convert third downs, Arkansas squandered several possessions and couldn't get out of its own way when it mattered most.

The Razorbacks converted just 2-of-11 third-down opportunities against Tennessee, which brought their conversion rate against SEC opponents to a miserable 9-for-32 through three conference games.

That's not going to win many football games, especially in the SEC, when an offense can't even get off the landing pad. Arkansas was in third-and-10 or longer on seven offense plays against the Volunteers defense and didn't convert a single attempt.

Arkansas entered Saturday averaging fewer than 100 rushing yards per game and, despite showing some improvement against the Volunteers, still couldn't consistently move the chains in the fourth quarter.

Probably the most frustrating part is that there were flashes of what this offense could become, including 10 straight called run plays in the second half that had Tennessee's defense on its heels.

Cam Settles rushed for 50 yards on eight carries, while Braylen Russell provided some encouraging moments of his own, including a 29-yard scamper that was called back due to a hold. KJ Jackson made enough plays to keep Tennessee's defense honest, but he couldn't quite find a rhythm late, completing just 3-of-8 passes for 30 yards and was snowed under for a sack.

It's difficult to build momentum when mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds keeps the offense behind schedule repeatedly. When one unit is as delicate as this offense is, capitalizing on momentum at certain points of a game is huge.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Steven Soles, Hunter Osbone and Quincy Rhodes celebrate after a stop against Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Questionable Decision-Making

This isn't only relavant for players, the coaching staff has to take some of the heat on this, too.

For the first time all season, Arkansas had the opportunity to take destiny into their own hands and play to win the game. Instead, Silverfield opted to take a chance on his defense getting three straight stops after just being gashed for 94 yards in four plays and surrender a touchdown to Tennessee.

Three timeouts. 1:45 left in the fourth quarter. Analytics say punt.

Don't be silly. That just ended up being the wrong call, for a variety of reasons. But that's not the only questionable decision made by the Razorbacks' offensive coaching staff in the second half.

Why did Russell fail to receive one carry in the fourth quarter when Tennessee struggled to stop his other four carries? Settles, Arkansas' leading rusher, didn't see the field over the final two offensive possessions.

The passing game even struggled in the fourth quarter as KJ Jackson, at 6-foot-4, had trouble all day with throws getting batted at the line of scrimmage. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has to have that number written down beside him or at least a graduate assistant in the booth has to tell him.

Situational awareness is important in the SEC, and playing to strengths is the best way to be effective at any level of football. Arkansas' offensive coaching staff seems to be wet behind the ears in some areas and are overcomplicating certain things that are putting them behind the sticks more often than not.

There is one thing apparent, Arkansas has enough talent on this team to keep games close, but execution is lacking. If the Razorbacks can figure out a way to fix that then there will plenty of opportunities to celebrate Saturday night at Vanderbilt.

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