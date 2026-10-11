Arkansas Fans Were Ready for Heartbreak, but Silverfield Refused to Dance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans were probably willing to live with the pain of going for it on fourth down and failing. Losing 13, now 14, straight SEC games will do that to anyone.

Sadly, what they aren't willing to come to terms with is a coaching staff taking the ball away from the offense with one last opportunity to win the game. It doesn't matter if the fourth-and-10 was at the 25-yard line or not, let your best players come up with the play.

Instead, Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield opted to trot his punt unit out, effectively waving the white flag across the field toward Josh Heupel. Tennessee decided to run the clock out and take a 24-17 victory back home to Rocky Top instead.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during warmups prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The Eagles had it right, "it's gonna be a heartache tonight, a heartache tonight, I know... I know."

But the more accurate description comes from Garth Brooks' second No. 1 hit "The Dance" because

"I could've missed the pain, but I'd had to miss the dance."

Arkansas fans were willing to be heartbroken again, but Silverfield didn't want to dance.

There's something to be said about going down swinging, especially when you've spent the better part of the past decade getting trounced by everyone in the SEC. Even North Texas, San Jose State and Liberty weren't afraid of pure chance.

What happened on Saturday against Tennessee was different than many fans have ever witnessed before. Trailing by seven points with 1:47 remaining, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield faced a decision that could've defined his first season in Fayetteville.

Go for it on fourth down, give your players an opportunity to extend the drive and possibly tie the game, or punt the football away and hope for another miracle.

Silverfield chose the latter.

And just like that, Arkansas' opportunity to do something special slipped away without its offense ever getting another chance.

Decision Was Bigger Than One Fourth Down

Arkansas' second-to-last offensive possession with the game knotted at 17-all, Sutton Smith received two opportunities for yardage and KJ Jackson's pass to CJ Brown fell incomplete sandwiched in between forced them into a three-and-out.

A smoke draw on a third-and-10 is suspect at best, especially when Chris Marshall is down there somewhere just waiting to help his team breakthrough in SEC play. Instead, Arkansas opted to punt away with the football landing inside the Tennessee 6-yard line.

The Volunteers hadn't been explosive for much of the game, but were starting to hit their stride midway through the third quarter. Four plays later, DeSean Bishop found paydirt to get the lead back with just 2:00 minutes remaining and the rest is history.

Where in the world was Braylen Russell and Cam Settles? Two guys who were setting the tone in the third quarter on the ground. At one point Arkansas ran 10 consecutive run plays with reasonable success, but coaches decided to trot Smith out there in the waning moments of the fourth quarter just to run into blockers and tacklers without a chance of gaining positive yardage.

Had Russell's 29-yard run not been wiped out by penalty, he would've averaged 9.5 yards on five carries instead. For Settles, touted by the staff as the team's most complete back, did not see the field in the final two offensive drives.

However, the sophomore tailback still finished with eight carries for a team-high 50 yards rushing, and one reception for nine yards.

Arkansas fans during the light show at Razorback Stadium against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas Fans Have Already Endured Enough Losing

The Razorbacks' fanbase are as loyal as the come in college football, and there was a portion of them that would've grumbled had he gone for it on fourth down instead of punting it away with three timeouts.

The old saying goes, "You play to win the game," but I'm not sure that was the call that should've been made even after sleeping on it for a good six hours. Personnel usage, and questionable play calling over the final seven minutes of the game drew boo-birds from the faithful contigent inside Razorback Stadium.

Those fans — the 69,038 in attendance — deserved to at least see Silverfield and his staff show confidence in their playmakers. Instead, they threw the white flag up and were booed into oblivion for their 14th straight SEC loss and 10th consecutive home loss to a Power Conference foe at home.

The effort, fight and vigor on display by this Arkansas team Saturday afternoon earned a considerable bit of good will to the fanbase. Perhaps that "ALL IN" mantra Silverfield brought over from Memphis had the athletes bought in.

All the good will will be hard to earn back for Silverfield because he conceded. That's not the competitive anyone expected from him coming over from Memphis, especially after his team went 29-9 in the three seasons prior to his arrival.

Arkansas fans deserve something to cling to instead of now wondering what kind of call they can expect the next time their beloved Razorbacks are in a one possession game with the clock winding down.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after catch for a first down against Tennessee. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Missed The Dance

Nobody can tell the fanbase anymore that building a program takes time anymore.

UCLA is 5-0 for the first time since 2022 under first-year coach Bob Chesney after an upset of No. 13 Oregon this week. The Bruins were 3-9 last season and are humming along just fine.

Kentucky is poised for an AP Top 25 ranking following an upset of No. 10 LSU Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Wildcats are 5-1 under first-year coach Will Stein and have a very comparable budget to Arkansas.

Then, there is border rival Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris, who probably wanted the Arkansas job, but athletics director Hunter Yurachek wasn't willing to wait another week for him to be on campus. Instead, Morris has the Cowboys 4-1 overall after a victory over UCF and an upset of Oregon in Week 2.

The Pokes have a smaller NIL budget in the Big 12 but are having instant success in Year 1 after a tumultuous final two years under former Mike Gundy. That includes 21 straight losses to FBS opponents and a 1-11 season in 2025.

Florida, Ole Miss, Utah, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Oregon State and several others are winning now.

The Razorbacks aren't just late to the dance, they skipped it to stay home, count revenue money and punt to next season.

Arkansas will return to the gridiron next Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. at FirstBank Stadium to take on Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT. The game game broadcast will air on the SEC Network.

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