Three Offensive Keys To Victory For Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry

FAYETTEVILLE — Over the past few weeks, the Arkansas offense has shifted from struggling to a bit more efficient during the Vanderbilt win.

After eclipsing the 400-yard mark in total offense for the first time this season in a 31-21 victory over the Commodores, the Razorbacks might be cooking with a tad bit more oil than in recent weeks.

Here is what the Hogs need to do to keep the momentum rolling on offense.

Control The Run Game

The first key to the Razorbacks snatching a win against Missouri is to establish the rushing attack. One of the running backs, whether it be Braylen Russell, Sutton Smith, or Cam Settles, needs to get hot carrying the football.

Russell currently leads the team in rushing with 205 yards on the ground through the seven games played this season. The average per carry for Russell is a bit low with 3.5 yards per carry.

Sutton Smith comes in second on the team with 195 yards on the ground this season. Smith is averaging 3.6 yards per carry thus far into the season, with his longest run of the season being an 18-yard gain.

Meanwhile, Settles has picked up the average per carry at 4.1 yards an attempt. He has rushed for 176 yards this season for the Hogs.

One of the Razorback ball carriers needs to have a good game to take the pressure off of quarterback KJ Jackson. Milking the clock against a talented Missouri will be key to any success the Hogs have this weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) scores a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make Redzone Snaps Count

Arkansas must make the most of its red-zone opportunities against the Missouri Tigers. Arkansas has struggled in the red-zone this season. Touchdowns have been a source of worry, and not being able to find the end zone consistently continues to be head-scratching this season.

When a team is just averaging 21 points per game, worry is understandable. Putting it simply, Arkansas must find the end zone and not settle for field goals this week.

Find Consistent Air Threat

Arkansas's passing game continues to take shape. Finding another consistent threat in the passing game to complement Chris Marshall continues to be a challenge for the Razorbacks.

Antonio Jordan is an excellent candidate to see more touches this weekend against the Tigers. Jordan had his biggest game of the season against Vanderbilt before the Hogs went into the bye week. Jordan hauled in five receptions for 74 yards. Throughout the rest of the season, Jordan had not been targeted as much, with Arkansas depending on Marshall for the big plays in the passing game.

At this point in the season, with Arkansas sitting at 3-4, keeping the momentum from the Vanderbilt game will be key for the Razorbacks. Putting Missouri on their heels during the game will only benefit the Hogs and get the crowd on its feet.

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