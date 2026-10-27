Arkansas Fans Call for Blackout Game, Black Jerseys Against Missouri on Halloween

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans want Halloween night to look different at Razorback Stadium.

As the Razorbacks prepare to host Missouri on Saturday, calls for a blackout game and black Arkansas jerseys have gained attention across fan discussions and Razorbacks media. The matchup already carries the atmosphere of a rivalry game, but with a nighttime kickoff on Halloween, some fans want Arkansas to add a different look to the occasion.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to face Missouri at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, on SEC Network. The game marks Arkansas’ return to Fayetteville after its 31-21 victory over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17, which gave the program its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

When the night calls 🌑 pic.twitter.com/TcUVtZrWhn — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) October 26, 2026

The timing has made the Missouri matchup a natural target for a uniform change. Halloween falls on Saturday, the game will be played under the lights and Arkansas will face a ranked opponent in the Battle Line Rivalry.

The calls for a blackout have appeared in fan conversations leading into the game. On an episode of the Whole Hog Sportspodcast released ahead of the matchup, hosts discussed social media users calling for Arkansas to hold a blackout against Missouri. The discussion included the possibility of black jerseys similar to those worn by Arkansas quarterbacks during spring practice.

The idea has also been discussed on Locked On Razorbacks, where the program’s upcoming Missouri game and fan interest in a blackout were part of the conversation.

Arkansas has not officially announced that the football team will wear black jerseys against Missouri. The fan campaign remains a request rather than a confirmed uniform plan.

Still, the timing gives the idea an obvious appeal. Arkansas is hosting its first Halloween game in Fayetteville since 2020, and the university is planning a series of activities around the holiday.

According to the official Arkansas Athletics Halloween schedule, fans are encouraged to wear game-appropriate costumes, and the stadium will feature a Halloween-themed halftime show with the Razorback Marching Band. Trick-or-treating opportunities, pregame activities and other holiday events are also planned around the game.

The university has promoted the matchup as a Halloween celebration, but the published plans do not announce a football blackout or black jerseys.

I'm sold. Arkansas NEEDS to introduce blackout uniforms this weekend. It's a night game (first in a while) on Halloween? You've been teasing it for a while in exhibitions and spring games.



It's TIME to "spooky out" DWRRS. GET IT DONE! pic.twitter.com/JXqRCEI6i0 — Random SEC (@therandomsec) October 26, 2026

That leaves the uniform question open as fans continue to push for the change. Arkansas traditionally wears cardinal jerseys at home, and a switch to black would provide a different visual identity for a game already built around a holiday atmosphere.

The request comes as Arkansas looks to build on the momentum of its win at Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks improved to 3-4 overall with the victory, giving first-year coach Ryan Silverfield and his team an opportunity to return home with confidence ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.

Missouri presents a significant challenge. The Tigers entered the week ranked No. 22, and the Battle Line Rivalry adds another layer to a game that already has postseason implications for both teams.

For Arkansas fans, the blackout conversation is about more than the color of a jersey. A coordinated look could help create a unified atmosphere in the stands for a night game against a ranked opponent, particularly with Halloween giving fans another reason to embrace a theme.

If/when Arkansas gets to winning in football, wear that exact white on black on black 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9yuBDXwyR7 — Will Carter (@HogFanPage) April 25, 2026

But the team’s uniform choice remains separate from the crowd’s plans. Fans can choose to wear black whether or not Arkansas adopts a new jersey combination, and the university’s official Halloween promotions encourage costumes without announcing a blackout.

Arkansas has also used special uniform combinations and alternate looks at different points in the program’s history, making the possibility familiar to fans. The current discussion, however, is focused on whether the Razorbacks will choose black for this particular game.

The university has not publicly confirmed such a decision in its published game-week announcements. Until an official uniform reveal is made, black jerseys should be viewed as a fan request rather than a planned change.

The Razorbacks and Tigers are scheduled to kick off at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will conclude a Halloween weekend that includes homecoming activities and other events across Fayetteville.

Whether Arkansas ultimately wears black or sticks with its traditional cardinal look, fans have made their preference clear in the conversation leading into the rivalry matchup. Now, the focus turns to whether the program responds to the calls and what kind of atmosphere the crowd creates when the Razorbacks take the field.

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