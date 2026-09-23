Three Razorbacks Who Must Play Bigger Roles This Week Against Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take on Tulsa this Saturday, and Razorback fans and coaches expect this to be the breakout game for the Hogs to turn the season around and build for the future.

With the Razorbacks struggling out of the gate by coming into this game at 1-2, this is a must-win game as the Golden Hurricane ride into Fayetteville with a 3-0 record, opening their 2026 campaign with a big win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This will be a challenging matchup for the Razorbacks, and these three players will need to play bigger roles if they have any hope to walk away with a win on Saturday night.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson attempts pass against Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Quarterback KJ Jackson

Leading the charge for the Razorbacks is quarterback KJ Jackson, who still hasn't looked like the true QB1 he was expected to be heading into this season.

Jackson has been wildly inconsistent this season and struggled to find open receivers and to get the ball rolling for the Hogs' offense.

Heading into the Tulsa game, Jackson has completed 58-of-96 passes for 618 yards and four touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. His struggles to take command of the offense, Memphis transfer AJ Hill has been getting game reps which has effectively pushed him toward a starting role.

Even with Hill taking snaps, Jackson is still primed for a breakout game against Tulsa this week and to build his confidence as he looks to solidify himself as the true QB1. If he does regain his swagger, it could go a long way to the Razorbacks establishing an offensive identity.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Running Back Sutton Smith

The former Memphis Tiger has yet to find his spark with the Hogs as Smith has struggled early to get downhill and create the explosive plays in the same way he was used previously.

Through the first three games, Smith has recorded just 28 carries for 66 yards and only one touchdown.

However, the lack of firepower through the run game isn't solely on the shoulders of Smith and the running back room. The offensive line has struggled with run blocking this year and has led to the Razorbacks currently being ranked with the No. 135 nationally in rushing offense and averages 75 yards per game.

This the perfect time for Smith to finally find a way to breakout before the Hogs head down to College Station next week to take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

Linebacker Bradley Shaw

The junior linebacker has had a quiet season so far, despite ranking third on the Razorbacks in total tackles with 15.

Shaw, who became a vital piece of the Razorbacks' defense last season, is needed this week as Tulsa will be left with senior quarterback Dexter Williams, with sophomore quarterback Baylor Hayes doubtful heading into the game.

He can play a pivotal role in this must-win game for the Razorbacks, creating havoc early and disrupting the Golden Hurricanes' rushing and passing game.

Even with the Razorbacks lacking big plays on defense, Shaw can play the X-factor role in this week's pivotal matchup and help the Razorbacks win, bringing them back to .500 before heading into a hostile environment in College Station next weekend at 6 pm.

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