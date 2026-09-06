Three Takeaways From Arkansas' 31-14 Victory Over North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Coach Ryan Silverfield and the Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off their 2026 season by hosting FCS North Alabama at Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks secured a victory with a final score of 31-14, but there is still much more for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield's team to work to keep fan support alive early on.

Offensive Line Struggles

The Razorbacks' offensive line faced significant challenges against the North Alabama defense, making it difficult for junior quarterback KJ Jackson to maintain a clean pocket.

Even when offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey rotated in an entirely new offensive line, aside from starters Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham, the impact of this change was evident as they struggled to protect against the Lions' defensive front.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson prepares to call for the snap against North Alabama in the season opener. | Nilsen Roman

The struggles were not limited to the passing attack; they extended to the running game as well.

The Lions' defensive front consistently overpowered their opponents at the line of scrimmage, creating chaos in the backfield.

As a result, the Razorbacks had a disappointing performance in the running game throughout its season opener, rushing for only 148 yards. However, the offensive line wasn't the only part of the Razorbacks that struggled.

Coach Silverfield expressed his displeasue with the entire offense in an interview with reporter Tori Petry as they headed into locker room for halftime.

"This is one of the worst offensive performances I've ever been apart of," Silverfield said.

Controllables Weren't Controlled

Despite coach Silverfield harping all off season that the Razorbacks would be the best at controlling the controllables, the Razorbacks flashed a penalty problem.

Arkansas fans remember so well last year, and were called for eight penalties for 74 yards on Saturday. Many of those penalties were avoidable as the Razorbacks were called for three holding calls as one of those holding calls negated a 22 yard rush from wide receiver Jelani Watkins.

The Razorback offensive line was also responsible for an ineligible man downfield that cost the Razorbacks a 27 yard completion to sophomore receiver Antonio Jordan.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for room against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roma

Defensive Improvement

The Razorbacks' defense improved significantly against the Lions, disrupting the Lions early and forcing them into multiple third-and-long situations.

Remarkably, the Razorbacks held North Alabama to zero yards in the first quarter, marking the first time since the 2022 season that they managed to restrict the Alabama Crimson Tide to an astonishing negative one yard.

Arkansas' biggest question heading into the season for the defense was how the secondary would improve. They showed some flashes of progress, allowing only 113 passing yards and significantly limiting explosive plays through the air. This is a marked improvement compared to last season, when the Razorbacks struggled in these areas.

Arkansas Razorbacks JACK linebacker Charlie Collins rushes North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade. | Nilsen Roma

Former West Virginia Mountaineer Ben Bogle was a standout for the new Razorback defense during his debut. He finished the game with four total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.

Although he recorded only four tackles, Bogle was very active throughout the game, consistently disrupting the Lions' offense. His performance contributed to the Razorbacks allowing just 153 total yards of offense.

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